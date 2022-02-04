3 Fortnite emotes only OG players own (& 3 that everyone owns)

Emotes are a great way for Fortnite players to show off their moves, express their feelings, and communicate with teammates in any situation. Epic Games has included emotes into the game from the beginning and some are available to every player that joins, even today.

For those who have played since the beginning, there are emotes out there that are rare and only held by them. Whether these emotes were released in the early seasons for free or through the shop, never to be seen again, Fortnite players can call themselves an OG if they have them.

3 oldest and 3 most common emotes in Fortnite up to Chapter 3

Only OGs own

1) The Worm

One of the oldest emotes (Image via Epic Games)

The Worm emote is one of the oldest in the game and was released back in Season 2, and it's never been available in the item shop since. Players who have this skin had to reach tier 28 of the Season 2 Battle Pass just a handful of weeks after the game launched.

2) Wave

This emote arrived in season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Similar to the Worm, this emote came out in Season 2 as well. It could only be picked up by early players who started gaming around the initial release date and hasn't been seen in the item shop ever since.

3) Rambunctious

This emote arrived in Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

This emote was released in the fourth season of Fortnite and hasn't been seen in the item shop since 2018, almost 1,200 days ago. Players who have this emote are guaranteed to have OG status since they've had to be a gamer prior to late Chapter 1.

Skins owned by everyone

1) Dance Moves (Default Dance)

A common emote in the game (Image via Epic Games)

The Default Dance is a Fortnite emote that every single player owns. Epic Games gives this one out to every new player for free. Everyone knows this skin as it's the face of the game for those who don't play it.

2) Crowning Achievement

This emote is unlocked in chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Crowning Achievement is a free emote unlocked in Chapter 3, and it's easy to obtain. The display of prowess only takes one win to get as long as the player has a Victory Crown in their inventory. Even those who don't have many wins can grab it.

3) Snowshaker

This arrived in 2019 WinterFest (Image via Epic Games)

Back in 2019, players who were around for the 2019 WinterFest obtained the Snowshaker emote. Like the other rewards from this event, it didn't cost anything to purchase and was given out to everyone by the end.

