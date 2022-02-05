3 Fortnite items that were ruined after a nerf (& 3 that got better with a buff)

Over the course of Fortnite's history, numerous weapons have been buffed up, while others have been nerfed to balance them in the game. Unfortunately, at times, these changes ruin the weapon completely.

Most players tend to stop using them, and as a result the loot pool unintentionally shrinks. However, in certain situations, these rebalances give new life to a bad weapon and make it popular.

3 Fortnite items that whose stats got negatively impacted by updates

1) Stinger SMG

Following numerous complaints regarding the Stinger SMG in Chapter 3 Season 1, the developers finally nerfed it. The damage was reduced by two points for each rarity of the weapons. While this doesn't take away its ability to shred builds, it has become less effective at close-range combat.

2) Primal Shotgun

For a short while, the Primal Shotgun was the meta-weapon in Chapter 2 Season 6. Anyone who found a mythic variant had the last say in close-range combat. Sadly, it was drastically nerfed with its damaged output and rate of fire being reduced.

3) Hand Cannon

Although introduced during Chapter 1 Season 3, it was only nerfed during the Fortnite update v7.40. The damage was reduced by 50 and 52 points respectively for Epic and Legendary variants. Following the nerf, most players stopped using it in battle as getting a one-shot elimination was made more difficult.

3 Fortnite items that underwent improvement

1) Sideways Rifle

The Sideways Rifle was a neat introduction to the game during Chapter 2 Season 8. However, due to the low rate of fire, hitting opponents was challenging. Thankfully, the developers buffed it up and increased the accuracy as well as charge rate. This made it a potent weapon during the end days of the season.

2) Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

When it comes to powerful in-game Assault Rifles, the Thermal Scoped AR is feared by many. Introduced during Chapter 1 Season 4, the weapon made short work of foes but was eventually vaulted. Now, according to the latest leaks, a more powerful variant of it is due to be released sometime during Chapter 3.

3) Pulse Rifle

The Pulse Rifle started out weak in Chapter 2 Season 8. However, by the time the season was drawing to a close, the weapon was buffed in a major way. The damage output increased drastically when players shot at enemies while aiming down the sights. In some scenarios, the Pulse Rifle outperformed most weapons of the season.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

