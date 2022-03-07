3 Fortnite pickaxes with the best designs (& 3 that look awkward)

Fortnite Pickaxes or harvesting tools have been around since the early days, and just like with skins, some pickaxes have great designs and are considered must-haves by the community. Cosmetic items in Fortnite have always a major part of the game and players certainly love spending V-Bucks on flashy skins and items. Initially, Fortnite only had a bunch of skins, with most of them just being recolors of the original. However, with the game's growing popularity and player base, developers quickly began introducing new and better-looking items, even featuring new characters and collaborations with real-world organizations and franchises. In this article, we will take a look at 3 Fortnite pickaxes with the best designs and 3 that look awkward.

3 Fortnite pickaxes that look great

1) Aloy's Spear

As you might have guessed by the name, Aloy's Spear was introduced to the game in collaboration with Guerrilla Games' famous Horizon series and arrived in 2021. As expected, this pickaxe looks stunning and futuristic, much like in the original game. Roaming around the island with this pickaxe will surely give players a whole new vibe and certainly make them stand out.

2) Phantasmic Pulse

Another well-designed and great-looking pickaxe is the Phantasmic Pulse. Debuted in September 2020, the pickaxe was part of the Boundless Set and arrived with a price tag of 1,200 V-Bucks. The Boundless Set was Epic's own set of customizable superhero-themed cosmetics and just like the skins, players could fully customize the pickaxe as well. Furthermore, it was also the first customizable Harvesting Tool in the game.

ShockhardWave 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 @ShockhardWave Since Master Chief is coming to Fortnite, I got the phantasmic pulse pickaxe and changed colors to make it into an Halo Energy Sword, I also turned it into a Halo Wars 2 Blood Energy Sword and the Halo 5 Infected Sword. (It almost sounds like it too.) Since Master Chief is coming to Fortnite, I got the phantasmic pulse pickaxe and changed colors to make it into an Halo Energy Sword, I also turned it into a Halo Wars 2 Blood Energy Sword and the Halo 5 Infected Sword. (It almost sounds like it too.) https://t.co/pVUP3uT2lz

3) Orbital Abductor

Orbital Abductor (Image via Epic Games)

Part of the Opening Act set, the Orbital Abductor is definitely not your average harvesting tool. Interestingly, this pickaxe reacts to music, meaning the rings around the planet start to bounce around whenever it hears. The louder the sound, the more the rings will bounce. Its unique design and feature really makes it worth every penny.

3 awkward looking Fortnite pickaxes

1) Throttle

This pickaxe really doesn't make any sense (Image via Small Oreo YouTube)

Similar in appearance to a motorbike's handlebars, the Throttle pickaxe looks completely bizarre and is badly designed. The pickaxe is part of the Biker Brigade set and costs 800 V-Bucks when listed. Throttle was first added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 5 and is very rarely used by players nowadays.

2) Axcordion

Axcordion was part of the Oktoberfest set (Image via Epic Games)

This pickaxe was from the Oktoberfest set and was added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6. As seen above, the axcordion looks pretty weird and oddly designed, even making strange noises when used. However, the community did not enjoy this particular pickaxe and it was quickly forgotten for good.

3) First Downer

First Downer (Image via Epic Games)

The First Downer is another visually unappealing pickaxe that really doesn't seem to make any sense at all. With a rather bland and boring appearance, it is surprisingly plain for an expensive harvesting tool. The First Downer was from the Fourth Down set and was priced at 500 V-Bucks. It's unclear what Epic set out to do with this pickaxe.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

