3 Fortnite pros with over $100,000 in earnings (& 2 who are millionaires)

Over the years, Fortnite has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale titles in the gaming community. Even though stiff competition exists within the genre, Epic has been able to keep their game on top by releasing regular content updates and bug fixes.

Fortnite's growth also caters directly to the increasing popularity of its professional players and streamers. Obviously, there are hundreds of players who have gained a significant amount of fame and money through events and streams. However, a handful of them have made a fortune through Fortnite's highly competitive events.

This article will reveal three gamers who received over $100,000 in earnings and two others who are millionaires thanks to Fortnite.

Fortnite: Gamers with over $100,000 in earnings

3) Mongraal

Kyle Jackson, aka Mongraal, is a British national who stormed into the professional scene at the tender age of 13 under Team Secret's banner. He quickly became a sensation with his consistent, high-skilled gameplay and exciting close-range combat.

This young prodigy is one of the most popular names in the community and has earned over $690,000 from various competitive events.

2) Skite

Popularly known within the community as Skite, Clément Danglot is a French player who is a part of the TrainHard eSports organization and has shown off his incredible skills and talent at some of the game's most major events.

His popularity as well as consistent results has yielded him quite a fortune through gaming. Skite is one of the leading professional gamers in the community with over $820,000 to his name.

1) Elevate

100 Thieves' prodigy Hayden "Elevate" Krueger represents the region of NAE. Despite it being one of the most competitive servers, Elevate has been able to etch his name as one of the most successful professionals in the community.

With an astounding record to his name, Elevate has bagged over $990,000 through several gaming events. The gamer is just a few paces away from breaking into the millionaire mark and it is quite likely that he will successfully do so in the near future.

Gamers who have earned millions from the game

2) Aqua

Austrian professional David Wang shot to fame after winning the Fortnite World Cup Finals in the Duos category. Since then, the player's fame has grown at an exponential rate, becoming a familiar name within the community.

His success in the World Cup as well as other events earned him quite a fortune. Aqua has accumulated close to $2 million with all his gaming ventures.

1) Bugha

Kyle Giersdorf, aka Bugha, shot into the limelight after clinching the World Cup Finals in the Solos category. The 19-year-old prodigy from the United States boasts quite a hefty fan following and is one of the few professional players to have a skin based on himself.

His victory in the World Cup as well as several other stints in competitive events have earned him over $3 million within a relatively short span of time.

