3 Fortnite skins with mask that have the best design (& 3 that look terrible)

Masked skins in Fortnite have their own following where loopers like to wear them to look different from the other skins, as several of them have similar face models. These skins are usually of higher value and promise a unique look that the community digs.

While some of the masked skins have been popular with the player base, others just feel very plain and have terrible mask designs. Hence loopers often have mixed reviews on these skins based on their preference, style, or color of the masks.

3 Fortnite skins with Best Mask Design

1) Wildcard

Wildcard is one of the most used skins in Fortnite due to its deck of cards design and a unique mask. Wildcard was released in Chapter 1 Season 5 and is now available in different selectable styles. It is a skin that players want to be a part of their lockers. This skin has several other purchasable variants ranging from gold to dark designs.

2) Fade

The Fade skin looks like any regular Battle Pass skin, and was part of Chapter 2 Season 3. However, the skin's final selectable style is what separates it from the rest of the skins available in-game. This is no doubt one of the coolest masked skins in Fortnite, not only due to its scary look design but also the intimidating glare it exerts.

3) Chaos Agent

The mysterious figure with a mask with no face looks very intriguing to the player community. Chaos Agent had a respirator-style mask, which looked different from the rest. It has different variants available in-game, but the gooey black mask that the skin has makes players buy this skin.

3 Fortnite skins with terrible Mask design

1) Star-Lord

The leader of Guardians of the Galaxy did not make quite the impression Epic was hoping for. The design of the mask is what made the entire outfit displeasing and not attractive enough to buy. Compared to Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill's mask could've had slight changes instead of looking disfigured or just plain basic.

2) Sky Stalker

The OG skin from Fortnite Season 4 has made its way into the item shop but not in the players' lockers. The skin looked dull overall, and the mask provided a major disadvantage due to its size and did not have an attractive design. The mask did match the skin but had no color gradient to applaud for by the community.

3) Mezmer

Green Temple crusader Mezmer had its release in Chapter 1 Season 8. The skin at first had a cool green outfit but did not match the mask design. The skin wanted to represent the temple of Season 8, but the combination of mask and outfit did not go well in hand and made the skin offsetting to the community. It still returns to the Item Shop every now and then but is not bought by many due to its mask.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

