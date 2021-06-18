Fortnite Dark Reflections pack: Is it still rare and worth buying?

The Dark Reflections pack, first released in September of 2019, is a special cash bundle that Fortnite players can purchase to unlock rare rewards. This time around, the pack includes remixes of previous skins and other cosmetics that can only be unlocked by buying it.

This limited-time bundle costs $15.99 USD and contains 3 skins, 2 Back Blings, and a harvesting tool for Fortnite players to show off. "Is it worth it" seems to be the question that buzzes around players' minds as they contemplate buying this rare set of cosmetics.

Is Fortnite's Dark Reflection pack worth the cost?

Players who purchase the Dark Reflection pack will unlock the following:

Dark Wild Card skin

Dark Jonesy skin

Dark Red Knight skin

Dark Shield Back Bling

Wild Cube Back Bling

Dark Axe harvesting tool

None of these Fortnite cosmetics can be found outside of this pack, making them rare and instantly hard to obtain if players can't dish out enough money. While it's available to purchase and doesn't have any in-game requirements to obtain other than $16, it's only available in the shop for a limited time.

Looking at the Fortnite skins' costs alone, this bundle is well worth it. The pack costs $16, which equates to around 2,000 units of the in-game premium currency.

Back when the Wild Card skin was released in 2018, the skin and its four different looks alone cost 2,000 V-Bucks. The Red Knight skin costs the same amount, thereby placing the actual the total at 4,000 V-Bucks for 2 of the bundle's remixed skins.

The cost for the Dark Reflections pack sits at $40 if players purchased the original copies, not to include the four other cosmetics that come with it. The price for 2 of the 6 items in the bundle more than double its cost, making the Dark Relections pack well worth it.

On the other hand, its only a cash bundle, meaning players cannot purchase it with V-Bucks that they may earn in Fortnite. If players purchased the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks, they can earn up to 1,500 additional in-game currency, which over half the cost of the bundle in V-Bucks.

To save up enough V-Bucks to reach the amount of the Dark Reflections pack, they need to complete 2 Battle Passes, spending $20 dollars for both. This already passes the cost of buying the pack flat out, but adds the time it takes to reach the end of the Passes.

Since it has limited-time availability and costs less than half the amount for its contents' original forms, the Dark Reflections pack is worth it. It's still a rare pack that offers a unique version of popular Fortnite skins for great value.

