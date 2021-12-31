3 Fortnite skins that everyone adores (and 3 everyone hates with a burning passion)

Out of all the Fortnite skins in the game, fans have clear favorites. There are some skins that players love more than others. On the other hand, there are also several skins that almost anyone, who has played the game for a long time, hates with a burning passion.

Most of the loved skins in Fortnite derive their popularity from lore. People also end up like skin due to its aesthetic and appearance. Similarly, most of the ugly-looking skins in the battle royale are generally hated by players.

These Fortnite skins evoked mixed reaction

Almost everyone loves certain Fortnite skins as they have many happy memories. On the other hand, certain skins scream sweats, making players hate them with a burning passion.

6) Superhero skins (Hated)

One of the worst skins to have ever arrived in Fortnite is the superhero skin. They gave players an utterly black outfit or a white one for a brief while. This made it hard to spot them and gave them an upper hand over others. Like every other pay-to-win Fortnite skin, players also hate the Superhero skin.

5) Fishstick (Loved)

The most nostalgic skin for the early days of Fortnite has to be Fishstick. This adorable and goofy-looking skin reminds players of some of the best times playing the battle royale game. The popularity of this skin also earned it a place in the Fortnite x Batman comics.

4) Soccer skins (Hated)

For some reason, Soccer skins in Fortnite are associated with tryhards. These skins were initially popularized by content creators and later copied by sweats. Naturally, when players see a Soccer skin, they instantly end up raging since they do not want to fight someone who can crank the 90s and build skyscrapers within a few seconds.

3) Midas (Loved)

The Gold King holds a special place in every player's heart. Even after being a supervillain, Midas in Fortnite is a beloved character and one of the most popular skins. He certainly is an attractive man, and his tattoos and golden hand make the skin look aesthetically pleasing as well.

2) Skull Trooper (Hated)

Back in the day, the Skull Trooper skin in Fortnite was the mark of an OG player. However, once Epic Games re-released the skin in the item shop, it became one of the most hated skins. Many players who spent thousands of dollars buying Fortnite accounts that had this skin now feel stupid. Others who once had bragging rights no longer have anything rare or special.

sour @Sweet____Sour I hate skull trooper fortnite I hate skull trooper fortnite https://t.co/RcVa1wfuFm

1) Jonesy (Loved)

Jonesy is the character model for several Fortnite skins, starting with the default skin to Agent Jones. Players love all the characters played by Jones in the game. They also love any skin that looks like this beloved character. It seems like Jonesy is all over the game.

There are certainly other popular or disliked skins in Fortnite. However, none of those are as loved or hated as these six skins in the game.

