3 most powerful superheroes in Fortnite (& 3 who are weak)

Epic Games is creating a metaverse in Fortnite, and part of it is some of the most powerful superheroes from popular comics. Superheroes from both Marvel and DC are available as skins in the battle royale game, but not all of them are equally powerful.

Loopers have played as Iron Man and Superman in Fortnite. If these superheroes were to fight against each other, some would crush the others, given the power they have.

Weakest and strongest superheroes in Fortnite

Even though skins don't really have powers of their own, they do possess their own storylines in their universe. Therefore, it is easy to rank which ones out of all the superheroes in Fortnite are the strongest and the weakest.

6) Batman (Weak)

Bruce Wayne became vigilante superhero Batman to save Gotham City from evil. However, all of his strength and power come from his high-tech armor and weapons. Without them, Bruce is just another human being, vulnerable to injuries and sickness like the rest of us.

5) Wonder Woman (Strong)

Hailing from the land of the Amazons, Wonder Woman has superpowers from the Greek Gods themselves. The DC superhero in Fortnite is certainly stronger than any mortal human who relies on technology. She possesses super strength and is also invulnerable to most harm.

4) Black Widow (Weak)

Yet another weak superhero in Fortnite who owes his vulnerability to her human nature is Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff. One of the Avengers in the Marvel Universe, she is a highly trained assassin. However, she can be killed by any powerful being, even some of the Fortnite villains such as the Cube Queen.

3) Superman (Strong)

Kryptonian warrior Superman has only one weakness - Kryptonite. Without it, the DC superhero in Fortnite is immortal. Aside from his invincibility, he also possesses super strength, laser eyes, and the ability to fly. Clearly, if any danger presents itself on the island, Superman will be the perfect superhero to defend the Loopers.

2) Spider-Man (Weak)

Following the release of his new movie, fans finally saw the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite. However, aside from his ability to swing and shoot webs, there is nothing that makes Peter Parker special. The latest Spider-Man might have armor from Stark Industries, but the older ones didn't have that either. This clearly makes him one of the weakest superheroes in the game.

1) Thor (Strong)

King of Asgard Thor Odinson is literally the god of thunder. Coupled with his hammer made out of the heart of a dying star, Thor is invincible as well as extremely powerful. So it makes sense that he has to be the strongest superhero in Fortnite and can beat any villain who comes his way.

There are several other superhero skins in Fortnite, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. However, only a few of these will truly be useful in The Seven's war against the IO.

