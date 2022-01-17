3 Fortnite skins that have an extremely unlikeable design (& 3 that are aesthetically pleasing)

Hundreds of Fortnite skins have circulated in the past few years. Some have seen incredible success with their design, and others have flopped as the ugliest cosmetics in fans' opinion. Most of those with terrible designs are either too clunky or too colorful, making them unmissable within a Fortnite match.

The greater skins linger towards sleek designs, unique features, and complimenting color schemes. Some collaborations that flowed through the game have produced a few of these skins and represent their respective characters perfectly.

Three lousy and three great designs for Fortnite skins

Terribly designed skins

1) Mincemeat

A skin that turns users away by the thousands (Image via Epic Games)

When it was first released, many gamers called this skin an abomination, taking the spot as one of the ugliest skins to ever enter the game. With a backbling that is simply this character stirring himself, Mincemeat is a skin that turns users away by the thousands.

2) Pillar

A cosmetic easily spotted from miles away from the bright yellow colors screaming at enemies (Image via Epic Games)

This skin hasn't appeared in the item shop very often and for good reason. Pillar, a cosmetic meant to represent a caterpillar/bug, is clunky, hard to look at, and is easily spotted from miles away from the bright yellow colors screaming at enemies.

3) Cable

One of the largest skins in the game (Image via Epic Games)

As a Marvel character, Cable's character design was great on paper but poor in execution. It is one of the largest skins in the game, with an awkward dynamic of blue and yellow running across his costume.

Well designed characters

1) Midas

A villain who is universally loved (Image via Epic Games)

Despite being a villain in Fortnite's lore, Midas is one of the game's cleanest, most loved skins. His evil genius and fashionable appearance tick every box on the amazing design scale, and it's been at the top of this list for over a chapter.

2) Spider-Man (symbiote version)

This skin almost perfectly represents Spider-Man in the movies/comics (Image via Epic Games)

Spider-Man's involvement in the Fortnite universe is still fresh on players' minds, yet it managed to come out as one of the best-designed skins ever. The sleek, black and white cosmetic is being picked up by thousands and almost perfectly represents Spider-Man in the movies/comics.

3) Mandalorian

Mando's skin looks exactly like him (Image via Epic Games)

Another skin from an alternate universe, the Mandalorian skin makes this list based on how accurately it represents the character in the hit Star Wars series. Mando's skin looks exactly like him, holds a shining silver appearance, and has the respect that all Mandalorians deserve.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

