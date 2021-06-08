Fortnite: 5 skins that are just not worth the money

One thing that keeps Fortnite on top of the Battle Royale genre is the skins. A generic and even somewhat customizable military personnel skin or even the ability to choose from a few options pales in comparison to what Fortnite has.

Fortnite will allow players to play as Batman. Players can be Iron Man. They could be the Mandalorian. They could be Travis Scott. They can be almost anything, including a long list of originally created skins. Fortnite skins are great and they're something the game does really well.

However, not all of them are good. Some are bad and others are just not worth the money needed to play as them. Here are five that fall under that category.

Fortnite skins that aren't worth it

5) Mincemeat

This skin is just odd. The design is weird, and the product feels out of place in Fortnite. It's a bit scary, so if that's what Fortnite is going for, then they've somewhat succeeded. However, it just doesn't look good, making it not worth the Vbucks it requires. They are better spent elsewhere. The accompanying back bling is really off-putting too.

Mincemeat. Image via Besthqwallpapers

4) Radiant Striker

Each Fortnite skin has the body or face of a default skin. This is likely to make coding and designing easier if they model after the original characters in the game. However, skins that don't add much else to that design aren't worth the money, like Radiant Striker. Changing the color scheme doesn't warrant Vbucks. Especially not 1,200.

Radiant Striker. Image via Wallpaper Cave

3) Default skins

With the release of the Origins set, many players can now customize themselves as the original default skin, something some players use as a flex to show off how long they have been playing. While it's only 800 Vbucks, it's still not worth it to pay any amount for a skin that doesn't even have anything on it.

Origins set. Image via Fortnite Wiki

2) Tower Recon Specialist

The Tower Recon Specialist is just barely more than the default skin. There's not much added and it isn't particularly cool, so there appears to be no real reason to use hard-earned Vbucks to buy this skin.

Daily FACT:

TOWER RECON SPECIALIST isn’t a TOWER!!! 🙀

Follow for more CRAZY TIPS!!!! 😼😼💯🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zCv0tVPupA — poka (@PokalystFNBR) September 24, 2020

Tower Recon Specialist. Image via FNBR

1) Recon Expert

The skin was removed from the Item Shop 1,000 days after it was released, potentially driving up interest once it finally returned. However, according to YouTuber Cultured Vultures, those players were hoodwinked. The skin wasn't available for so long because it wasn't popular and nobody bought it. It, much like the Tower Recon Specialist, is a minimalist skin and not worth buying.

Recon Expert will be returning soon.. #Fortnite



via @CyberDomFNBR — Mikey | Esport News (@MikeDulaimi) December 15, 2020

Recon Expert. Image via Pinterest

Fortnite has lots of great skins, but not every single one is a hit. What other Fortnite skins have been a failure?

Edited by Gautham Balaji