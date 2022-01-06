3 Fortnite skins that are inspired from movies (& 3 from Anime)

When it comes to in-game cosmetics, Fortnite is considered the most popular for its design among other Battle Royale games. They are known for incorporating an element of pop culture or releasing skins that are highly inspired.

This is one of the reasons why players spend their precious V-Bucks to bag their favorite skins from the Item Shop into their locker. Apart from this, since the OG days of Fortnite, the player base has seen skins inspired by Movies make their way into the game. But recently, since the rise in popularity of Anime across the globe, players got skins inspired from famous series, as well.

3 Fortnite skins inspired from Movies

1) Reaper

Fortnite's first popular skin inspired by a movie was the Iconic OG Reaper.The player base instantly recognized the resemblance of the skin to the Boogeyman himself "John Wick". The skin donned the same assassin suit as he does in the movies, which only added more to its overall class.

Later on, Epic did release an official collaboration with John Wick by releasing the Keanu variant in the Item Shop. But the OG player base still consider this skin as their John Wick.

2) Relaxed Fit Jonesy

This variant of Jonesy carries a very similar look to the Avengers: Endgame version of "Thor" played by Chris Hemsworth. The relaxed fit that was in the film was initially inspired by Jeff Bridges' Lebowski from the movie The Big Lebowski. Round-belly, black shades, and crimson blonde hair with a dad bod were definitely all jokes with the player base when the skin was released.

3) Merry Marauder

This skin got its inspiration from the iconic character "Gingerbread Man" from the movie Shrek. It looks like an exact replica of the character that came to life in the Item Shop. The skin was made popular by the Aussie Youtuber "LAZARBEAM" for his use for memes and funny content. Merry Marauder is considered one of the most likable holiday season skins in Fortnite.

3 Fortnite skins inspired from Anime

1) Charlotte

Charlotte was a Battle Pass skin in Chapter 2 Season 8. It showed a keen resemblance to a certain character from the famous anime, Demon Slayer.

Her "Hagiri" selectable style matches with the anime's Serpent Hashira aka Iguro Obanai. Not just that, but the pickaxe in her cosmetic set also resembles the sword "Nichirin Blade" that is primarily used to kill demons in 'Demon Slayer'.

2) Drift

One of the most popular OG skins that Fortnite released in a Battle Pass was Drift. The design resembled the Sensei of Team 7 "Kakashi Hatake" later hokage in the anime series "Naruto". Both anime fans and the player base noticed it due to the unique style of their masks. Later on, Kakashi's skin was officially released in the item shop but players still find Drift and Kakashi alike.

3) Azuki

Azuki, a recently released skin in Chapter 3, was a direct inspiration by "Beerus", a character from the world renowned anime Dragon Ball Z . The skin and the character from the anime have faces that resemble a Kangaroo. Players who have are fans of the anime franchise took no time at all in recognizing this skin, and were quick to buy it from the Item Shop.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider