3 Fortnite skins that released only once (& 3 that keep releasing every other week)

Fortnite has released hundreds of skins and thousands of cosmetic options since its release, giving players almost too many styles and looks to choose from. However, Epic Games has kept a few skins off the market aside from their debut, making them rare and nearly unseen.

On the other hand, some skins are seen in the shop rotation time and time again and drive players crazy as they remain in the Fortnite market. Here's a look at some of the least and most seen skins across Fortnite from day 1 until now.

Fortnite skins that have never been re-released and ones that seem to show up multiple times a month

Only released once

1) Aerial Trooper

Aerial Trooper (Image via Epic Games)

Released back in 2017, the Aerial Assault Trooper stands as one of the rarest skins in Fortnite, as it hasn't been seen since its initial release days. Its very last day in the item shop was December 13th, 2017 and it hasn't dropped back in at any point since then.

2) Fallen Love Ranger

Fallen Love Ranger (Image via Epic Games)

This Fortnite skin is the Dark version of Love Ranger and appeared in the Challenge Pack that costs $19.99. Epic Games has only offered this skin once in the bundle as a limited time offer.

3) Twitch Prime Pack 1

Twitch Skin (Image via Epic Games)

Havoc and Sub Commander are the 2 skins in this bundle offered to Fortnite players who linked their Twitch account back in 2018. This limited time offer expired shortly after, however, and it hasn't been released again in any form.

Constantly released

1) Brite Bomber

Brite Bomber (Image via Epic Games)

Up to this point, Brite Bomber has the most appearances in the Fortnite item shop out of any other skin. While it was last seen in October of 2021, she's been in the item rotation 68 different times.

2) Survival Specialist

Survival Specialist (Image via Epic Games)

Survival Specialist doesn't have quite the numbers that Brite Bomber has, but this skin was last seen in early November and has reached 49 appearances total. She's been released every month or so since her initial debut in 2017.

3) Snorkel Ops

Snorkel Ops (Image via Epic Games)

Of the 3 skins on this list, Snorkel Ops was the most recently seen one in the item shop - in late November 2021. She has been in the item rotation 42 times and sweeps through just as frequently as Survival Specialist.

