3 Fortnite streamers who lost popularity in 2021 (& 3 who rose to fame)

Much like the game's meta items, the Fortnite community keeps evolving and changing. Similarly, content creators popular at the start of the year have slipped down the ladder and lost their popularity.

While they don't disappear or lose relevance, their viewer base takes a hit. With 2021 coming to an end, it's time to see which creators rose to the top and who didn't.

Fortnite 'forgotten' streamers in 2021

1) Bugha

Since winning the Fortnite World Cup in 2019, Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, has dominated the scene. He has 4.9M followers on Twitch and is ranked as one of the top earners in the competitive scene.

Sadly, despite recently winning the FNCS Grand Royale Finals NA East, his popularity as a streamer has been dwindling.

2) Stableronaldo

Stableronaldo, or simply Ronaldo, is a well-known personality within the Fortnite community. Sadly, in recent times, he no longer frequently livestreams on Twitch.

Despite having a vast fan following on social media, his popularity is slowly diminishing. He currently has 2.5M followers on the platform.

3) Amar

Amar Al-Naimi, better known as Amar, is a content creator and professional player. With so many accolades to his name, it's unclear why he has been lagging in popularity.

Despite having a robust and active YouTube channel, his ratings on Twitch are slipping. He currently has over 1.2M followers on Twitch.

Fortnite streamers whose popularity rose in 2021

1) Ninja

After his hiatus, Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, is back to doing what he does best — creating Fortnite content. Being one of the oldest content creators and professional players, it's no surprise that his popularity soared in 2021.

He currently has 17.2M followers on Twitch and can often be spotted playing with other content creators such as Timothy "TimTheTatman" John Betar and Ali "SypherPK" Hassan.

2) Benjyfishy

Benjy David "Benjyfishy" Fish is having a good year. Aside from keeping the Siren skin well and alive, he has managed to gain a lot of popularity on Twitch. Despite his livestreams being divided between Valorant and Fortnite, fans can't get enough of him.

He currently has 3.7M followers on Twitch and is steadily growing. Aside from growth metrics, he is also one of the top ten Fortnite earners in 2021.

3) Sommerset

Sommerset, aka Kayla, is one of the most popular female Fortnite Twitch streamers. Throughout this year, she has been consistently growing in popularity within the community.

According to the earlier, much-publicized Twitch leak, she made an estimated $142,982.66 from the platform alone. The streamer currently has 824,000 followers there.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer