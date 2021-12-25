3 Fortnite villains who are a Thanos-level threat (& 3 who are weak)

Throughout Fortnite's history, heroes and villains have battled to save reality or destroy it. While heroes have been able to gain the upper hand most of the time, there have been many close calls involved.
However, the villains seem to be getting stronger with the storyline progressing. From wanting to destroy the island to nearly destroying reality, some of these megalomaniacs almost succeeded as well.
Fortnite villains who are deadly as they come
1) Cube Queen
The Cube Queen is undoubtedly one of the most powerful villains in the Metaverse. It's unclear if the Golden Cube manifested her into reality or vice versa, but her power cannot be denied.
With the ability to open rifts to different dimensions, the island would have been doomed if not for the Seven.
2) Ice King
This icy monstrosity cast a cold wave over the island and unleashed the Ice Legion in Fortnite. Despite his attempts to cause ruination and take over things, his plans fell apart thanks to another monster.
As of now, it's unclear what happened to the Ice King. However, given his power and elemental control, it's unlikely that Loopers have seen the last of him.
3) The Devourer
When it comes to raw strength and brutality, none can match The Devourer. After being freed thanks to the volcano, the beast went toe-to-toe with the Mecha and lost.
While seeing the beast slain was a relief, it may not be the last of its kind hiding on the island. There are others hidden beneath the crust as well.
Fortnite villains who are weak
1) Chaos Agent
Chaos Agent is one of the oldest villains in Fortnite. Despite him being part of Midas's entourage, it's unclear why he's even considered a villain. While he may indeed look scary, he's had minimal effect on the island.
In short, without Midas, he's lost without direction. While his lab work may keep him busy, it's unlikely he's creating a reality-ending device.
2) Midas
Midas, the golden mischief-maker, is the creator of the Device and arch-nemesis of the Imagined Order. For him being the head honcho of the crime syndicate in Fortnite, he's never really done anything villainous.
While many would state that breaking the Loop was a bad idea, it doesn't exactly make for an evil plan.
3) Doctor Slone
Doctor Slone is one of the highest-ranking officials within the Imagined Order. She commands the bulk of the IO forces and has access to some of the most powerful tech that exists in reality.
Yet, on her own, she couldn't even take down the Foundation after shooting him at point-blank range. When it comes to villains, she can't do much independently.
Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.