3 most ignored Fortnite skins of all time (& 3 that people can't stop using)

Fortnite skins have definitely changed the dynamic of the game. Even though the progressive storyline can be credited with its popularity, we need to take cosmetics into consideration as well. Gamers love dressing their in-game characters in the latest skins from the Item Shop or the Battle Pass.

However, not all skins get the same amount of appreciation from the community. Some of them have been the targets of staunch criticism and are rarely used in the game.

This article will reveal the three most ignored Fortnite skins of all time. On the other hand, it will also list three cosmetics that gamers frequently use.

Fortnite skins that are not wanted by anyone

1) Bendie

The Bendie skin is totally one of the most disliked cosmetics in the game. No one seems to understand why Epic released it in the first place. The skin has a bluish green tint which makes it quite easy to spot. The cosmetic also has a weird movement which makes it quite difficult to use in the game.

2) Slurp Jonesy

Even though Agent Jones has several styles and variants, the Slurp Jonesy outfit is the most ignored for all the right reasons. Gamers are used to seeing Jonesy in all kinds of outfits; however, dressing him up in a blue outfit like an alien was a major turn-off for gamers.

3) Tomatohead

One of the OG skins in the game, Tomatohead is popular yet ignored by gamers. The character is funny yet quite valiant. However, using it in the game comes with all kinds of difficulties. The bright red appearance gets spotted way too easily and the big head makes it vulnerable to headshots.

Most used skins in the game

1) Midas

The one with the golden touch is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in Fortnite. The developers have released several versions of Midas, all of which are equally popular.

2) Peely

The yellow banana has become a representative of the game over the years. The simple skin is equally loved by all and can be seen in every significant event of the game. Gamers absolutely love Peely and frequently drop onto the island dressed up as one.

3) Fishstick

Probably the goofiest skin of all time, Fishstick is widely popular among gamers. The skin is pretty simple and the pair of wriggly eyes make it even more fun. Apparently, several pro gamers dress up as Fishstick to deceive others in the game and end up claiming Victory Royale in Fortnite.

