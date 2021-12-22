3 least liked Superheroes in Fortnite (& 3 that everyone adores)

With so many collaborations with powerful universes, Fortnite now contains dozens of superhero skins that players deck themselves out in from time to time. Some have seen great success, such as the new Spider-Man skin available now in the Chapter 3 Battle Pass, while others tanked in the ratings.

More and more collections from Marvel and DC continue to pour out of Epic Games' mind, but there will always be those who everyone adores and despises for one reason or another. Here's a look at the 3 worst and best superhero skins in Fortnite today.

6 Fortnite skins that sit at the top and bottom of the superhero list

Worst

Cable

Ian Moore 💸💸🇧🇿🇯🇲 @ImStilMooreCasH 2k for the captain and the dead pool cable bundle with 3 skins was 2500 you’re tripping @FortniteGame 2k for the captain and the dead pool cable bundle with 3 skins was 2500 you’re tripping @FortniteGame

From the Marvel X-Force series, Cable came out back in mid 2020 for 1,500 V-Bucks and instantly became disliked by the majority of the Fortnite community. It's too clunky, has awful colors, and a massive hitbox.

Relaxed Fit Jonesy

use code STYLEPIGGY @stylepiggy is the relaxed fit jonesy skin really a secret fat thor skin? #Fortnite is the relaxed fit jonesy skin really a secret fat thor skin? #Fortnite

This skin also came out in 2020 and is a clear reference to Thor in the beginning of Avengers: Endgame. While a creative idea, it's not the best Jonesy skin and not many people bought its bundle.

Cuddlepool

A version of the DC smartmouth, Deadpool, Cuddlepool was Epic Games' attempt to recreate this hero, but it ultimately tanked. It has a huge head, making it an easy target, and looks rather clunky in general.

Best

Venom

daiidalus @murderdaiida there's something comical about playing as fortnite venom and dabbing on spider man skin's there's something comical about playing as fortnite venom and dabbing on spider man skin's

Hands down one of the best skins in Fortnite period, Venom caught the attention of almost every player and swept through the game with its mythic weapon. It looks like an exact replica of Marvel's symbiote and continues to be seen everywhere.

Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Doug  @DougSullyYT Iron Man will forever be one of my Favorite skins in Fortnite.



I still wish they did the MCU Version of him with Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, but they still Nailed a Great Iron Man. Iron Man will forever be one of my Favorite skins in Fortnite. I still wish they did the MCU Version of him with Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, but they still Nailed a Great Iron Man.

Marvel's iconic billionare was done perfectly and represents the character in various ways. Like Venom, thousands of players loved it right from the get go, and it has plenty of cosmetic options to choose from.

Spider-Man

Also Read Article Continues below

This skin is currently being worn by a large percentage of Fortnite players in Chapter 3 because it's featured in the Battle Pass and was incredibly well done. Players are itching to get to level 100 this season so they can unlock it.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider