3 least used Fortnite skins (& 3 most used ones)

Fortnite has a profusion of skins. Be it a famous pop culture icon or a community-suggested outfit, the game's impressive repository can pander to even the snobbiest player. Although every skin is unique, some are more popular than others.

Users often use them as extensions of their personalities. While there are many popular skins in Fortnite, only a select few can enjoy the title of being the most used. Since the title has a selection of the most used outfits, a collection of the least used ones can also be found.

When it comes to design and aesthetics, fans should bear in mind that they are subjective and entirely differ from person to person. Someone may find a particular skin delightful, while others might despise it.

Fortnite skins everyone seems to avoid

1) Candyman

Straight out of the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, this horrendous outfit is anything but pleasing to look at. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1 as part of the Wild Hearts set, it is one of the least used skins in Fortnite.

The Epic outfit was listed for 1500 V-bucks upon its launch. The character is a bunch of heart-shaped candy boxes strung together with a golden ribbon.

The head was a big heart-shaped candy, which wasn't off-putting enough, so the developers made it reactive. Upon landing a kill, the head rotates, exposing its unsettling grim.

2) Flytrap

PWR @TeamPWR Name a forgotten Fortnite Skin…



We’ll start: Flytrap Name a forgotten Fortnite Skin…We’ll start: Flytrap https://t.co/sFKlraE0zQ

With its piercing green eyes, this outfit will give gamers nightmares. Modeled after the carnivorous plant Venus Flytrap, this skin is an unnatural amalgamation of a human and a plant.

The skin concept has made it one of the least used skins in Fortnite. Since the looks are subjective, a few users might think about opting for it, but its exorbitant price of 2000 V-bucks puts a damper on the thought.

Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 4, this Legendary outfit is part of the Flytrap set. It made its last item shop rotation 150 days ago.

3) Twistie and Bendie

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"Our new outfits have inflated heads... Literally! Check out Bendie and Twistie in the Item Shop with the new Breezy Emote!" #Fortnite News Update: Bend But Don't Break"Our new outfits have inflated heads... Literally! Check out Bendie and Twistie in the Item Shop with the new Breezy Emote!" #Fortnite News Update: Bend But Don't Break"Our new outfits have inflated heads... Literally! Check out Bendie and Twistie in the Item Shop with the new Breezy Emote!" https://t.co/RwOJxBpALZ

While players didn't get the hyped Family Guy collaboration, they found some similarities between Al Harrington's Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubeman and the Twistie and Bendie skins in Fortnite. It takes design clues from an advertising tube-man.

Part of the Hot-Air set, these rare skins have distinct facial features that would make anyone uncomfortable. Although the skins look harmless, their design inspiration impeded their success, making them one of the least used skins in the game. These were introduced in Chapter 1 Season 7.

Skins fans regularly use in Fortnite

1) Recruit (Default)

Sinnicole @Sinnicole_ fortnite is selling the original default skins bro lmfao fortnite is selling the original default skins bro lmfao https://t.co/bS04hjP3ML

With an online population of at least three million users in any given instance, these standard issues (default) skins are probably the most used in-game. Fortnite has a selection of default outfits that rotate with every match, and whenever users unequip a skin, they get these as defaults.

While they have preconceived notions that only noobs use defaults, some seasoned loopers deliberately use these skins to throw off others. Although a particular set of defaults is omnipresent, they can purchase some older Default Recruit outfits from the Item Shop.

2) Jonesy

The agent turned traitor Jonesy is one of the most crucial characters in Fortnite. He has been in the game since the beginning.

Jonesy has evolved with it and continues to be pivotal to the entire lore. Jonesy used to travel to different realities in the past, abducting the finest warriors across the multiverse.

This has created a plethora of Jonesy Snapshots in the game. Part of the original Recruit Default, he has more than 30 different edit styles and iterations, making him the most available outfit in the game.

This premise organically makes him one of the most used skins in the title.

3) Renegade Raider

Probably the most desirable skin in the history of Fortnite, Renegade Rider is an outfit that every gamer covets. Time after time, it has topped the charts for being the most anticipated skin to enter the Item Shop rotation.

While different edit styles of the skin make rotations, the OG skin still eludes loopers. Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 1, it is one of the most used outfits in-game.

Similar to Jonesy, it also has a plethora of edit styles. As part of the Storm Scavengers set, this outfit was listed in the Item Shop for 1200 V-bucks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

