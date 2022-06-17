10 Fortnite skins that are an absolute mess 

Skins in Fortnite enjoy massive popularity. No wonder the game has an immense repository of skins that players can purchase. Skins make Fortnite more immersive than any other game in the vertical. From the business end of things, micro-transactions are one of the leading contributors to Epic Games' revenue.

Hence, it is only plausible that Fortnite offers a plethora of skins to choose from. Courtesy of collaborations, Epic manages to bring relevant pop-culture icons to the game, which in turn facilitate in-game purchases. Developers put in a lot of effort to provide players with an impressive selection of skins to play with.

Since Fortnite has many skins to offer, it is reasonable that some of them aren't as popular as others. If there are good skins, there are bad skins too. There's no denying that. Well, developers never really intend to make bad skins, it's just that sometimes plans don't execute well, which can render a skin rather excessive in terms of design.

King Flamingo, Mince Meat and 8 other skins in Fortnite that were poorly executed

1) Grimbles

What's comforting about a garden gnome? Nothing. Introduced in Fortnite Season 7, Grimbles is a rare outfit that can be purchased from the item shop for 1200 V-bucks. The outfit mimics a garden gnome with an unsettling grin on its face and the fact that the expression on its face never changes renders this outfit very creepy.

Plus, the face has a plastic-y, clear coat shining on it which somehow adds to its unsettling features. The skin is also offered in a weird style where Grimbles has red eyes, making it top the list of default skins that are creepy.

2) Moisty Merman

Four eyes and human-like teeth is the last thing somebody wants to see on a fish. Moisty Merman is a fish-like anomaly that was first introduced in Fortnite Season 4. Moisty Merman is a legendary outfit that can be purchased from the item shop for 2,000 v-bucks.

The name Moisty not only justifies the creature, but in turn it also adds a slimey feature to it that one can associate with something like this. Available in four different style edits, Moisty Merman looks the most unpleasant in its default edit. Who would want to spend 2,000 V-bucks on something like this?

3) Flytrap

As the name suggests, Flytrap is a legendary skin that looks similar to the flower Venus flytrap. The outfit comes intact with long tentacles and a set of piercing eyes on a red face. The gaze of the outfit will definitely make players uncomfortable.

First released in season 4 as part of the Flytrap set, it can be purchased from the item shop for 2,000 V-bucks. In the Fortnite community, this particular outfit is debated upon for its astronomical pricing. Players can spend less than the price of this cosmetic and still get a better deal.

4) Cutiepie

The feminine iteration of Grimbles, Cutiepie is for sure one of the creepiest outfits in Fortnite. Since it's part of the Nightmare Yule set, this outfit was designed to give creeps. A well put effort on the end of the developers, but the Cutiepie outfit is anything but cute.

The mask resembles a ceramic clown face that has succumbed to the wraith of the weather. It is probable that the mask once belonged in an abandoned theme park. Its hollow eyes are magnetic and stare into the soul of the onlooker. Released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, this outfit can be purchased from the item shop for 1,200 V-bucks.

5) Mincemeat

Rightly dubbed as a baker's nightmare, the Mincemeat outfit will trigger most people's trypophobia. With a pie for its head and a human-like body made of pie crust, this outfit can suppress anyone's appetite for a pastry. Mincemeat is an epic outfit, part of Baker's Nightmare Set that can be purchased from the item shop for 1,500 V-bucks.

Though it is named Mincemeat, the outfit seems to have chocolate filling instead. The head has a sliver taken out of it, which looks very unnatural, given the human's predisposition to find complete shapes comforting. The outfit is intact with lattice work and cuts like in an actual pie, which does showcase commendable attention to detail.

6) Kymera

It might seem conficting to see this customizable skin on the list, as some of the cosmetic combinations that the skin offers a few can be downright unsettling and excessive in terms of design. Since it's an alien, it is supposed to look otherworldly, but the skin fails to attain that, and instead looks like a half-hearted attempt at a human-alien hybrid.

However, with different options for heads like webbing, gazing, wide eyed, and a selection of facial options like mandible and tentacular, players can let their creative side roll and manifest one ugly alien. The outfit was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7.

7) Bigfoot

An international man of mystery, Bigfoot is the most famous amongst all the purported creatures of all time. Fortnite tried to bring that to the game, but it didn't fair out well. The Bigfoot outfit looks incomplete and lacks a certain panache.

Designed to mimic the actual bigfoot, the design fails to capture its essence and looks rather like an unrendered Groot outfit. Released during Fortnite Season 9, Bigfoot is a rare outfit that is part of the Bigfoot set and can be purchased from the item shop for 1,200 V-bucks.

8) King Flamingo

Jonesy is one of the most famous characters in Fortnite. Over time, players have seen different iterations and snapshots of Jonesy in different avatars. Most of them look good, except King Flamingo. A very unusual outfit, King Flamingo, as the name suggests, is Agent Jones in a pink bird suit.

Its most distracting feature is its beak, which seems like an after-thought. Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9, this outfit is for sure a pay-to-lose. The color of the outfit is a dead giveaway and lacks the ability to blend in with anything on the map. This uncommon outfit can be purchased for 800 V-bucks.

9) The Devourer

Why would anybody want an outfit of a giant monster who was also a threat to the island? The Devourer was immortalized by the developers as a wearable outfit in the game. Synonymous with its OG version, the outfit is a scaled-down copy of the monster.

The most baffling thing about the outfit is the movement dynamics that are a copy of the original monster. It looks unnatural for a monster to dodge bullets in a battle royale. The outfit seems like an afterthought and was not executed well in terms of dynamics.

10) Fabio Sparklemane

This skin features a well-toned unicorn who eats cereal. It has a dark backstory and was a controversial epicentre in the Fortnite community. Available in six different style edits, the default outfit is the least disturbing of the bunch. For some players, it might remind them of Bojack Horseman with hooves for hands.

Fabio can also be seen in the trailer for the latest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The outfit was part of the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

