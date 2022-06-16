6 Fortnite anomalies that are stronger than people imagine

Fortnite is an interesting place. The universe, which is technically the omniverse and technically the birthplace of all reality, has a deep and convoluted backstory with even deeper and more convoluted lore. It's hard to understand everything going on and it's even harder to theorize about the lore and the unknown things.

There are so many different things in Fortnite and a lot of them are both important and powerful. Many loopers might not even realize how powerful many of the things they interact with every match are. Here are a few examples.

A few Fortnite anomalies that can make or break the world quite easily, ranked

6) Slurp

Slurp is a very strong substance (Image via Epic Games)

Slurp has been around in Fortnite for a long time. It's shown up in various capacities, such as in Slurp Juice or in the lake at Slurp Factory. Now, it's in Slurp Canisters and in Chug Splashes. It's also the ingredient in Shield Kegs.

A liquid that can heal players is a lot more powerful than most players realize. If such a liquid existed in the real world, it would be wildly popular and incredibly expensive.

5) The Reality Tree

The Reality Tree is a very cool location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. It's also very fun and colorful. However, it's far more powerful than most players realize. It seems that, although this is unconfirmed, the Reality Tree is actually Fortnite's version of Yggdrasil.

In Norse mythology, this is the tree that literally holds all of reality together. All realms, universes, and worlds are connected to it and the Reality Tree might be serving that same purpose in the Fortnite metaverse.

4) Rifts

The rift (Image via Epic Games)

Rifts have been around for a long time. They first brought Drift and his golf cart into the game, which effectively opened the floodgates for all other characters from everywhere to land on the island. They've since become so commonplace and even portable that players probably don't realize how strong they are.

Teleportation is not an easy thing to do and it requires a lot of power. Rifts do it with such ease that people forget how powerful they have to be to achieve such a great feat.

3) Kevin the Cube

Kevin the Cube has been a fun part of both the storyline and the lore for a long time. It was a big part of Chapter 1 and returned for the latter seasons of Chapter 2. Players who played The End event might have an idea, but Kevin the Cube is infathomably powerful.

The Cube's power was going to be harnessed by the Cube Queen and used to destroy all reality. Something that's only moderately powerful can't do that.

2) The Collider

The Collider, also known as the Doomsday device, is an extremely powerful piece of technology in Fortnite. It is extremely fortunate that it didn't destroy literally everything.

Prior to The Seven 'defeating' Slone, an early look showed that the Collider was going to burst and destroy the entire island and was going to use the Zero Point to do so.

Given how powerful the Zero Point is and that the Collider was going to destroy the world, the device can be considered pretty powerful.

1) The Zero Point

The Zero Point is an incomprehensibly powerful thing. It is the birthplace of all reality and it controls all of them. Quite literally, there is nothing more powerful than it.

In the Fortnite storyline, the Zero Point connects to and controls all universes. That includes the real world, the Marvel multiverse, the Rick and Morty multiverse, and everything else that has not been revealed so far, and probably never will as well.

There's not a single thing in all of fiction that is more powerful than the Zero Point and most loopers probably don't realize it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

