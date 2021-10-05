Fortnite player breaks down in excitement after seeing Kevin the Cube skin 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has gotten fans excited about all the exciting stuff that's on the way. Among the various events and items fans are getting, the skins that come with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are worth drooling over. In fact, one fan almost went hysterical after managing to unlock the Kevin the Cube skin in the game.
While the Kevin the Cube skin does not have too many fans in the Fortnite community, some are going gaga over it. However, the fan's extreme reaction has both sections of the community surprised.
Fortnite fan's reaction to Kevin the Cube skin has caught the attention of Twitterati
A Fortnite fan's reaction to unlocking the Kevin the Cube skin was recently shared on Twitter via @GranbeFN, and the post has gotten 1.4K likes so far.
"Oh my god, it's Kevin the Cube! It's f**king Kevin the Cube! I told you guys on my lobby, it's f**king Kevin the Cube!"
Kevin the Cube is one of the main characters for Season 8, named 'Cubed.' Kevin, along with Bluevin and the Golden Cube, has been wreaking havoc on Fortnite Island since the beginning of Season 8. Therefore, it is understandable to see someone this excited to have unlocked the Kevin the Cube skin.
However, a major part of the Fortnite community on Twitter does not resonate with this man's hype.
On the other hand, some fans believe that even if they are not fond of the Kevin the Cube skin, there is no reason for people to make fun of or bash the Fortnite fan for his reaction to the skin.
While people can have strong views about skins in Fortnite, it is not appreciable to shame others for exercising the same.
Fortnite has released a line of exciting character skins in Season 8, and there are still many more to come, like the Naruto skin. However, there is no specific release date for the upcoming skins yet.