Top 10 characters that players would love to see in Fortnite

When it comes to collaborations with Fortnite, anything is possible. Given the metaverse and how it connects to everything in existence, it gives developers the chance to reel in characters that would otherwise be off limits.

Although a lot of collaborations get lined up, many are canceled due to numerous reasons, and while not every character makes it to the game, there are a few that the community would absolutely love to see added to the roster.

Top 10 characters that payers would go berserk over, if they ever got added to Fortnite

1) Spider-Man

Solar🎃 @Solar1271

•Spiderman Outfit (Selectable Styles)

•Spider Drone (Backbling)

•Spidey Swing (Glider)

•Be Greater (Music Pack)

Tell me what you think! Once again im proud of the face haha Spiderman- Concept•Spiderman Outfit (Selectable Styles)•Spider Drone (Backbling)•Spidey Swing (Glider)•Be Greater (Music Pack)Tell me what you think! Once again im proud of the face haha #Fortnite #Fortnite Art #Fortnite Cubed #Fortnite concept #Fortnite Creative Spiderman- Concept

•Spiderman Outfit (Selectable Styles)

•Spider Drone (Backbling)

•Spidey Swing (Glider)

•Be Greater (Music Pack)

Tell me what you think! Once again im proud of the face haha#Fortnite #FortniteArt #FortniteCubed #Fortniteconcept #FortniteCreative https://t.co/8JvFRn3ecY

Rumors of a Spider-Man skin have been going strong for a while now. Given that both Venom and Carnage have made an appearance, it's probably only a matter of time before Spider-Man gets added in as well. Due to the popularity of the webslinger, players can already find numerous concept designs of the character on social media.

2) Samus Aran

Although the most recent Samus Aran Fortnite collaboration was called off, players are still hopeful that they will one day get to see her in the game, donning her battle armor and hand-mounted cannon.

3) Homer Simpson

Fortnite fans have wanted the popular T.V. character Homer Simpson to feature in the game from time immemorial. Considering the fact that a cross-episode intro was done between the Simpsons and Rick & Morty, perhaps soon Homer himself may grace the game as well.

4) King Shark

Ben @bnwkr let's manifest him 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯🕯 king shark fortnite skin 🕯 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 let's manifest him 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯🕯 king shark fortnite skin 🕯 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 https://t.co/3LEqnrITK5

Much like the rumored Peacemaker skin from Suicide Squad, having King Shark in Fortnite would be a great addition. No doubt that if and when it does get added in-game, players are going to don the skin and take pictures posing alongside the Megalodon.

5) Jimmy Neutron

With the whole sci-fi theme that players experienced last season, having Jimmy Neutron in-game would make a lot of sense. He could be the island's brains and help defend against the IO, and perhaps even help break the loop.

6) Scorpion and Sub-Zero

While these two characters wouldn't exactly fit any theme, they would be great additions to the game as a cosmetic bundle. Being able to roleplay as Scorpion and Sub-Zero in a battle royale is the ultimate dream for some players.

7) Ben 10

Spider-DiamondDitto @Diamond_Ditto A concept for an @FortniteGame Crossover with Ben 10!I remember @SpiderMumHex tweeting about this ages ago so I finally gave it a shot and made a concept A concept for an @FortniteGame Crossover with Ben 10!I remember @SpiderMumHex tweeting about this ages ago so I finally gave it a shot and made a concept https://t.co/4nYkMLUX7U

Ben 10 is no stranger to aliens, giant cubes, and fiend monsters. Given his ability to transform into alien creatures, having him in the game would be absolutely perfect. Capturing Ben 10 in action against friends in-game would be photographic perfection.

8) Mysterio

Having one of Spider-Man's arch enemies in-game would be a great addition to the roster of skins available to players. A squad kitted out with Mysterio skin would indeed be a fearful sight in-game.

9) Peter Griffin

ThatOneFishyGuy @LeonTSM1 New leaked skin!! It looks like Peter Griffin is officially coming to the game!! #Fortnite #Fortnite Leaks New leaked skin!! It looks like Peter Griffin is officially coming to the game!! #Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/ZOSMBaZ4lj

It doesn't appear that the rumors of a Peter Griffin skin are going to slow down any time soon. Season after season, new concepts are created with ever increasing detail. Perhaps one day Epic Games will finally add the character to the game.

10) Space Marines

NRD80Y @NRD80Y @postboxpat @CMValrak @FortniteGame Considering how random and freely in the past GW have been about games within their universe, having someone like Epic and Fortnite promote Warhammer to wider audience can only be good for both parties. Plus rocking a Space Marine bolter would be awesome 💥 @postboxpat @CMValrak @FortniteGame Considering how random and freely in the past GW have been about games within their universe, having someone like Epic and Fortnite promote Warhammer to wider audience can only be good for both parties. Plus rocking a Space Marine bolter would be awesome 💥 https://t.co/Ah4rVlQXuw

Also Read

A Space Marine donning rugged combat armor in-game would be a sight to behold. Although the crossover will feel a bit out of place due to the bulky suit, the skin will send chills down the spine of opponents.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the individual opinions of its writer and does not contain any particular order of ranking.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan