3 Marvel superhero skins with the best design in Fortnite (and 3 from DC)

Fortnite has collaborated with several popular universes to produce incredible skins and cosmetics for players to support their favorite heroes, villains, athletes, or general characters.

Marvel and DC stand as two of the most successful crossovers to date, with a handful of icons from their worlds seeing amazing designs as Epic Games shifted them into Fortnite characters and skins.

Some skins flopped from both the Marvel and DC universes, many others top the charts as players' favorites due to their parallel appearance with their inspired origins. Here's a rundown of six Fortnite skins that have the best designs and looks.

Superhero skins from Marvel and DC that had amazing designs in Fortnite

Marvel

1) Tony Stark

Arguably Marvel's best-known Avenger, Tony Stark landed in Fortnite and became one of the best designed skins to enter the game. Players can start a match as Stark and work their way up to Iron Man. This skin is almost exactly like the comic version.

2) Spider-Man

Any version of the Spider-Man skin released in Chapter 3 has been labeled as one of the best around, let alone the best Marvel skin. The Symbiote version is being picked up by everyone, along with Tom Holland's unmasked version.

3) Venom

Like the Spider-Man skin in several ways, Venom's skin in Fortnite is aesthetically pleasing, well put together, and gives players a firm reminder of their anti-hero. Epic Games put a lot of work into this skin, and it's still on top as a favorite long after its release.

DC

1) Superman

Not much hype surrounded Superman prior to his release in Chapter 2, but when he did come out, plenty of Fortnite players rushed to pick him up for his immaculate design as DC's primary icon.

His skin isn't too clunky, even with the amount of blue included, and fits into the image of Superman well.

2) Wonder Woman

For similar reasons as Superman, Wonder Woman's skin was built head-to-toe in a perfect image of her character in the DC movies. Wonder Woman's skin was well liked by many players and keeps up with Superman as a strong DC character.

3) Harley Quinn

DC's femme fatale takes the final spot on this list as her skin flew off of the virtual shelves when she landed in Fortnite. Her skin looks exactly like how she was portrayed in the movies and comics. The skin was greatly successful with every release in the shop.

