3 poorly written Fortnite characters (& 3 who are highly intriguing)

There are dozens of characters in Fortnite. They each play a vital role in the grand scheme of things. Some are featured as mere skins, while others as friendly or hostile NPCs.

However, the most important characters in-game are usually part of the storyline of battle pass. Sadly, as exciting as it may sound, not all of them stand out from the crowd. Some are written to perfection and are unforgettable. Others fade into memory and are soon forgotten.

Poorly written Fortnite characters

1) Cube Queen

B-day Purex🥳 @PurexGFX



I absolutely love The Cube Queen, and I just had to make a piece with her🤩 This is also my 3rd piece for Denni's



Support is greatly appreciated❤️‍🔥

Art #Blender "You should have known we'd return👀I absolutely love The Cube Queen, and I just had to make a piece with her🤩 This is also my 3rd piece for Denni's #Fortober2021 with the theme of "Blue Kevin"🟦Support is greatly appreciated❤️‍🔥 #Fortnite Art #Fortnite #Fortnite Cubed "You should have known we'd return👀I absolutely love The Cube Queen, and I just had to make a piece with her🤩 This is also my 3rd piece for Denni's #Fortober2021 with the theme of "Blue Kevin"🟦Support is greatly appreciated❤️‍🔥#FortniteArt #Fortnite #Blender #FortniteCubed https://t.co/v7WKm9VJDD

The Cube Queen showed up out of the blue or golden cube and was showcased as one of the most powerful characters in the storyline. With her Cubes and Kymera Fleet, she could bend reality to her will.

Sadly, most players were left scratching their heads and pondering her origins due to the lack of a backstory. It's clear she wanted the Zero Point, but no one seems to know.

2) Raz

Fortnite @FortniteGame The Spire corrupts those who get too close and bends them towards darkness.



Has anyone seen Raz recently? The Spire corrupts those who get too close and bends them towards darkness. Has anyone seen Raz recently? https://t.co/vf5TRqUwGC

When the Spire formed on the island, Raz appeared. His sole purpose in Fortnite was to study the Zero Point and harness its energy. His body was covered with ancient runic glyphs and his back bling, resembling outlines of the Storm King.

He was one of the most enigmatic characters of Chapter 2 Season 6. However, he didn't do much throughout the entire season. Apart from being an NPC boss, there was no real connection to the storyline.

3) Ice King

The Ice King was a powerful being in Fortnite. He commanded the Ice Legions and the element itself. After covering the island in the coldwave, he mysteriously vanished during the Devourer and the Mecha fight.

Despite having so much potential in-game, developers decided to make him disappear alongside his castle. While he may still be alive, he hasn't been seen since the 'OG' days.

Exquisitely written Fortnite characters

1) Midas

Fortnite @FortniteGame The Storm rages on. Will Midas’ Machine break the Storm?



The Device is set to be activated on June 15 at 2PM ET. Space is limited! Show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot and be there live. The Storm rages on. Will Midas’ Machine break the Storm?The Device is set to be activated on June 15 at 2PM ET. Space is limited! Show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot and be there live. https://t.co/NfCSSOvjGc

The name Midas is supposed to be synonymous with Greek Mythology. However, his name is associated with none other than the golden mischief-maker in the gaming world.

When Epic Games created Midas, they created an ever-lasting legacy in-game. He is one of the most compelling and well-written characters in the game's lore and storyline.

2) John Jones

Fortnite @FortniteGame Strange anomalies have been discovered on the Island, unlocking variations of Agent Jones from different Jumps.



Which one's your favorite? Strange anomalies have been discovered on the Island, unlocking variations of Agent Jones from different Jumps.Which one's your favorite? https://t.co/iJCVmMcI2D

The current chain of events in Fortnite wouldn't have existed if not for John Jones. He risked his life to give reality a second chance and betrayed the Imagined Order in the process.

Aside from being a hero, he's compassionate and kind. He would do anything to help those in need. Although there are many snapshots of him in-game, none can ever replace the original one.

3) Doctor Slone

Despite being a villain, Doctor Slone is one of the best-written characters in Fortnite. Even after betraying loopers and blowing up the Mothership, many players still admire her bold theatrics.

By the looks of things, she will once more play an important role in Chapter 3. While details are still scarce, she'll likely keep hunting The Foundation and Agent Jones until they are removed from reality.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen