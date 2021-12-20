Top 7 most used Fortnite skins of 2021

There are over 1000 skins in Fortnite. Given its long running history and love for cosmetics, this comes as no surprise. However, not all skins are created equal or at the very least, receive equal attention from fans.

Due to this, some in-game cosmetics have become popular while others slowly fade from memory. With 2021 wrapping up, it's time to take a look at the most used skins of the year. This includes Battle Pass exclusives, Icon Series, and even the first official anime collaboration.

Top 7 skins that the Fortnite community loved using in 2021

7) Toona Fish

Fortnite @FortniteGame Collect and trade in any remaining Color Bottles and Rainbow Ink for your favorite Toona Fish Styles before the end of the season. Collect and trade in any remaining Color Bottles and Rainbow Ink for your favorite Toona Fish Styles before the end of the season. https://t.co/FnAXsjy9al

Toona Fish was a breath of fresh air in terms of design in Chapter 2 Season 8. Players were able to customize every aspect of the skin. Despite it eventually becoming one of the sweetest skins in-game, it's still popular within the community.

6) Charlotte

Designed by concept artist kitsunexkitsu, Charlotte became an instant hit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. With numerous styles to choose from, including super variants, the skin is considered one of the most popular in-game.

5) LeBron James

The LeBron James collaboration was leaked during the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit in May. Towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 7, he was finally added to the game as an Icon Series skin. Given his game in real-life as an NBA player, community members soon began using his skin for every match.

4) Spider-Man

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests,

and Crackshot's Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you!



Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man and

MJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON.



fn.gg/winterfest ❄️Winterfest is here!❄️Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests,and Crackshot’s Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you!Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man andMJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON. ❄️Winterfest is here!❄️ Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests, and Crackshot’s Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you!Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man and MJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON.fn.gg/winterfest https://t.co/xAKNuXZ28g

Ever since Tom Holland's Spider-Man began to garner attention in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), a crossover with Fortnite was inevitable. Given the sheer hype surrounding the superhero, it's no surprise that Spider-Man skins have become a part and parcel of the game.

3) Aura

Aura is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite. Despite being released nearly two years ago during Chapter 2 Season 2, she has retained her popularity in-game. Owing to the slender and minimalistic design, she has become a staple outfit for competitive and 'sweaty' players.

2) The Foundation

The Foundation was first seen during the Chapter 2 Season 6 trailer. As the leader of the Seven and wanting to overthrow the IO, the character became an instant hit within the community. As soon as he was revealed to be played by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, his popularity increased manyfold.

1) Naruto

Naruto is undoubtedly the most popular skin for 2021. After being hyped for months on end, the collaboration finally occurred during Chapter 2 Season 8. It not only raised the bar for crossover but cleared the path for future anime collaboration.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

