Top 7 most used Fortnite skins of 2021

There are over 1000 skins in Fortnite. Given its long running history and love for cosmetics, this comes as no surprise. However, not all skins are created equal or at the very least, receive equal attention from fans.
Due to this, some in-game cosmetics have become popular while others slowly fade from memory. With 2021 wrapping up, it's time to take a look at the most used skins of the year. This includes Battle Pass exclusives, Icon Series, and even the first official anime collaboration.
Top 7 skins that the Fortnite community loved using in 2021
7) Toona Fish
Toona Fish was a breath of fresh air in terms of design in Chapter 2 Season 8. Players were able to customize every aspect of the skin. Despite it eventually becoming one of the sweetest skins in-game, it's still popular within the community.
6) Charlotte
Designed by concept artist kitsunexkitsu, Charlotte became an instant hit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. With numerous styles to choose from, including super variants, the skin is considered one of the most popular in-game.
5) LeBron James
The LeBron James collaboration was leaked during the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit in May. Towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 7, he was finally added to the game as an Icon Series skin. Given his game in real-life as an NBA player, community members soon began using his skin for every match.
4) Spider-Man
Ever since Tom Holland's Spider-Man began to garner attention in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), a crossover with Fortnite was inevitable. Given the sheer hype surrounding the superhero, it's no surprise that Spider-Man skins have become a part and parcel of the game.
3) Aura
Aura is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite. Despite being released nearly two years ago during Chapter 2 Season 2, she has retained her popularity in-game. Owing to the slender and minimalistic design, she has become a staple outfit for competitive and 'sweaty' players.
2) The Foundation
The Foundation was first seen during the Chapter 2 Season 6 trailer. As the leader of the Seven and wanting to overthrow the IO, the character became an instant hit within the community. As soon as he was revealed to be played by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, his popularity increased manyfold.
1) Naruto
Naruto is undoubtedly the most popular skin for 2021. After being hyped for months on end, the collaboration finally occurred during Chapter 2 Season 8. It not only raised the bar for crossover but cleared the path for future anime collaboration.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.