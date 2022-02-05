3 supervillains who could destroy Fortnite's metaverse (& 3 superheroes who could save it)

Several original superheroes and villains belong to Fortnite's very own storyline. They play their respective roles in-game and keep Loopers entertained.
However, the metaverse is vast and full of characters whose powers have no equal. While numerous supervillains are waiting patiently to destroy all of reality, a few superheroes stand ready to save it.
These supervillains could destroy Fortnite and all of reality in the blink of an eye
1)Thanos
Thanos is a force to be reckoned with even without the infinity stones. Hellbent on bringing balance to the universe, he will stop at nothing to get the job done. With the mighty Chitauri and Black Order by his side, few could stand in his way of galactic conquest.
2) Kang the Conqueror
Kang the Conqueror is a force unlike any other in the universe. Much the Cube Queen, his end-game is to conquer everything - not just one reality but history itself. He will stop at nothing to get his way and preserve his place in the creation timeline.
3) Lex Luthor
Given Lex Luthor's devious personality, it's no wonder Doctor Slone went to him for help. Being one of the most intelligent and dangerous men in any reality, he can do anything if given enough resources. Although his sinister plans within the metaverse were stopped once, evil does not rest forever.
These superheroes could save Fortnite's metaverse without breaking a sweat
1) Scarlet Witch
Scarlet Witch is more powerful than she knows, with the ability to create her own micro-reality. While her magic can protect those in need, the chaos that flows within her can also destroy everything she touches. However, if and when Fortnite ever needs saving, she will answer the call.
2) Uatu the Watcher
Although "Watchers'' are not known to interfere with reality and events in the multiverse, Uatu is an exception. As seen in the series "What If," he fights back against Ultron and can hold his own against six infinity stones. Even now, he watches over the island and keeps track of events unfolding.
3) One-Above-All
As the name suggests, the One-Above-All embodies everything in existence. He is the ruler of the multiverse and is omnipresent. If Fortnite's metaverse were ever on the brink of utter annihilation, the One-Above-All would step in to save the day.
