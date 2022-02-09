3 things Fortnite did that made no sense (& 3 that were a genius move)

The journey of Fortnite from just another battle royale title to one of the leading games in the industry is simply admirable. The developers should definitely be credited for properly planning and executing the content that has helped to keep gamers stuck to the franchise for several years.

In an attempt to keep the game entertaining, Epic had to make some pivotal decisions. Some of them turned out to be amazing and received a positive response from the community. While others were definitely nightmares and should not be repeated by Epic.

This article will discuss three such decisions that made no sense and three other simply genius moves.

3 things in Fortnite that made no sense

3) Complicating the User Interface

Gamers loved the old and simple interface when selecting their preferred game mode. The simplicity echoed the essence of Fortnite and needed no change whatsoever. However, Epic decided against this and made the game selection segment quite complicated. Certainly, gamers were not at all happy with this decision and would love to have the old setup back.

2) Removing popular LTMs

LTMs are quite popular among the community. Gamers who get bored with Battle Royale mode enjoy playing LTMs. Some of these LTMs are extremely popular and have experienced crazy traffic over the years. Despite their popularity, some of these LTMs have been removed by Epic Games for no reason. This was one of the most insensible moves from the developers.

1) Vaulting the Pump Shotgun

An absolute fan-favorite, the Pump Shotgun is one of the most effective weapons in Fortnite. It is quite consistent and can easily eliminate enemies when it comes to close range combats. Even though it featured in almost every season, the Pump Shotgun was vaulted prior to Chapter 3 Season 1. Loopers were quite disappointed with this move and hope that Epic will rectify their decision in the near future.

3 things in Fortnite that were absolutely brilliant

3) Storyline foreshadowing Midas and others

The developers take pride in the progressive storyline of the game. Midas and associates are quite popular and the lore involving them always attracts gamers. The developers have capitalized upon this and made it a point to foreshadow the arrival of Midas to the island to keep gamers in the loop.

2) Collaborations

The developers decided to go big and started collaborating with some of the biggest names in the popular culture sector. The move was quite risky as the developers were not aware as to how loopers would react.

However, the move turned out to be quite a pivotal one for the franchise. Collaborations are extremely popular and gamers make it a point to purchase all the cosmetics from the Item Shop. This has provided Epic with economic assistance as well.

1) Bringing back Tilted Towers

The Tilted Towers are one of the most popular POIs that were introduced to Fortnite. The destruction and complete removal of the Tilted Towers remained a matter of grief for everyone. Epic Games decided to revamp Chapter 3 Season 1, as it reintroduced the fan-favorite POI in the game. Needless to say, gamers are elated to have the Tilted Towers back on the island.

