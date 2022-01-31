3 things that are impossible to do in Fortnite (& 3 players thought were)

Fortnite allows gamers to undertake several challenges and perform different actions in the game. The game also allows players to explore the contents of the island in the Battle Royale mode.

Gamers often engage themselves and try out several activities on the island. However, there are a few things that are impossible to do in the game. This article will list three such items that cannot be completed in Fortnite.

There are other activities too that appear to be impossible to be completed in the game. But these myths have been busted by members of the community. This article will also enlist three such things that seemed impossible to complete, but can be done with ease in reality.

3 things that absolutely cannot be done in Fortnite

1) Win a match without loot

The objective of Fortnite focuses upon being the last man/team standing. Gamers embark upon a journey to eliminate opponents and survive until the very end to grab a win. However, they only possess the pickaxe and the glider after jumping out of the Battle Bus.

Picking up guns, ammunition, and health items are absolutely necessary to win any game. Therefore, gamers will be forced to pick up loot. It is impossible to win a game in Fortnite without picking up any items.

2) Slide underwater

The sliding mechanic was a recent addition to the game. This new mechanism changed the dynamic of combats and made them more intense. Gamers were quite excited to get them with the release of Chapter 3.

After trying the mechanism on the island, gamers wanted to try it out underwater. To everyone's disappointment, loopers cannot slide underwater and will have to resort to swimming.

3) Ignite the water with Firefly Jar

Firefly Jars scatter multiple fireflies in the air when deployed. These fireflies grab onto some structure and start burning them right away. Several gamers thought that they could ignite the waterbody by deploying one Firefly Jar in it.

In reality, the jar won't break and will continue to stay in that place. Gamers will be able to pick it up from that location and add to their inventory.

3 near-impossible things that can actually be done in the game

1) Attach Spider-Web on Crows

The availability of Spider Web-Shooters in Fortnite was met with a lot of excitement from the community. Gamers were enjoying themselves with the Mythic weapon and tried it upon various other objects.

Initially, gamers thought it was impossible to attach the Mythic Web-Shooter to crows. However, it turned out to be false as several popular streamers demonstrated that one can attach it to the wildlife and rotate around the island.

2) Kill a Klombo

Gamers have tried all methods to kill a Klombo in the game. To their utmost disappointment, they have not been successful yet. However, gamers can actually eliminate a Klombo in Fortnite.

They will need to visit the Creative Mode and shoot the creature with the help of a Common Copper Double Barrel Shotgun.

3) Break Armored Walls

Armored Walls in Fortnite can be used by gamers to trap enemies and eliminate them. These structures are completely indestructible as they have around 2,500 HP. This makes them completely bulletproof and allows players to evade enemy attacks easily.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gamers used to believe that it was next to impossible to penetrate the walls. However, it was revealed that players can work a way to eliminate opponents who are hidden behind the Armored Wall. They need to use a Rail Gun and shoot a ray of beam at the enemy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan