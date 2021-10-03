How to shoot through Armored Walls in Fortnite Season 8 with one simple trick

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 brought the Cubes back to the island. Apart from adding old in-game items, the developers have implemented some new content, one of which includes the Armored Walls.

The newly added Armored Walls is quite strong, and impossible to destroy once it's constructed. It is the perfect trap that gamers can set up to capture and eliminate enemies in the game.

However, there is a small trick that gamers can use to shoot through the Armored Walls in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: The Rail Gun can overpower Armored Walls!

Fortnite Season 7 introduced Aliens to the island and to combat them, gamers were provided with some advanced weapons. Out of all the weapons rolled out by Epic, the Rail Gun was the one that instantly grabbed the spotlight.

The Rail Gun was extremely powerful and shot a beam of ray towards the target. It was powerful enough to pass through structures and eliminate enemies hidden behind walls and builds.

The Armored Walls of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 provides the strongest obstruction that has ever been faced by gamers. This object has a total of 2500 HP, which makes it almost indestructable.

It was anticipated that shooting through the study walls would be next to impossible. However, it was recently reported that gamers can shoot through the walls and eliminate opponents easily in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Gamers will just have to look out for the Rail Gun in the game and use it. Shooting the beam of the Rail Gun will penetrate the Armored Walls and instantly eliminate the hidden enemy.

Though it had been known that the Rail Gun is absurdly powerful, it has exceeded the expectations of the harshest critics. The ability of the Rail Gun to penetrate the Armored Walls has become an extremely controversial matter.

In Season 7 it was demonstrated that gamers hidden behind two successive builds won't be eliminated by the Rail Gun. However, the structures will be destroyed, leaving the enemy vulnerable to a second attack.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the Rail Gun is able to penetrate the Armored Walls, which is the strongest build ever introduced to the game. This shows that it is either a flaw that has escaped the eyes of the developers or that the Rail Gun has been buffed in this season.

The Rail Gun is currently in the game and gamers can get hold of it from Scuba Jonesy, Charlotte, and J.B. Chimpanski NPCs.

