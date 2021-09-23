Where is J.B. Chimpanski in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Epic Games has introduced multiple new NPCs to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and while many of them have their quirks and uniqueness, J.B. Chimpanski stands out from the crowd for various reasons.

For starters, he's a space-faring chimpanzee who's more than likely been inspired by the film Space Chimp. But monkey business is out of the question, as he's here to lead the war effort against the cubes.

Although he is a very important NPC and part of the Battle Pass, a lot of players have been wondering about his location on the island.

Where to find J.B. Chimpanski in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As any good commander knows, keeping the base of operation a secret and away from the enemy is of the utmost importance. Due to this, J.B. Chimpanski has set up his headquarters, high upon on a hill at Weather Stations, located south of Catty Corner.

Hopefully, the commander in chief won't be abandoning his location anytime soon as it's well fortified and located a reasonable distance away from the spreading corruption.

Nonetheless, players should visit him before it's too late to see how they can help the war effort progress. In addition, rumors are floating that J.B. Chimpanski can help players get their hands on some elusive IO technology in exchange for some gold bars.

1) Railguns will never go out of fashion

Payers with heavy pockets can spend 200 gold bars to purchase an IO Railgun from the NPC. Although the Railgun is only of the Rare tier and does 85 damage, it can punch through two layers of defense, making it an invaluable weapon in the fight against evil.

2) Storm chasers

In addition to the Railgun, players can even purchase a Storm Forecast, which will reveal the next safe zone in the match. This is useful for players who rotate a lot and want to get ahead of the competition

3) Help defend the island by completing the "War Effort Questline" Challenges

Players interested in helping the war effort and earning some experience points along the way should talk to J.B. Chimpanski and begin the "War Effort Questline."

The challenge has five stages that must be completed in a particular order. This can also be achieved with the help of party assistance, which is the fastest way to complete them. Upon completion, players will receive 80,000 experience points as a reward.

