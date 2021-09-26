Fortnite Cube Trackers: Where and how to track cubes in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Cube Trackers have been around since the end of Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 when Kevin first appeared on the island and began rolling towards Loot Lake.

Leakers and the community kept track of its movement, and it was soon discovered that it moved every 43 minutes or so. Given that this was a rare phenomenon, it was very hard to miss.

However, there are multiple cubes in the present season, all having their unique pathways and scattered across the island. This made it near impossible for the community to keep track of individual cubes and their movement across the island towards the Aftermath; that's when the Fortnite Cube Trackers appeared.

CubeWatch @FNCubeWatch Here is every Cubes current location



Last updated: 9/25/21 - 25/9/21 at 9:47 PM ET Here is every Cubes current location



Last updated: 9/25/21 - 25/9/21 at 9:47 PM ET https://t.co/lIVElZtDhC

Fortnite Cube Trackers - No roll goes unnoticed

As of now, two accounts on Twitter have made it their goal to track every cube on the island with pinpoint precision and nearly immaculate timing. Ever since the cubes began rolling on the island in Chapter 2 Season 8, these Fortnite Cube Trackers have kept track of them.

Readers will be wondering by now, "How to track cubes in Chapter 2 Season 8?" Well, the answer is straightforward. To track the cube's movement in-game, all players have to do is follow these two accounts on Twitter.

Here are the two accounts that players should follow:

1) CubeWatch

CubeWatch is currently not very active, but it is a highly reliable account for players who want written information about cube movement, alongside extra details such as timezones.

Aside from the updates on Twitter, the Fortnite Cube Tracker website is also present but has currently been disabled due to high demand. Hopefully, the situation will be resolved shortly.

CubeWatch @FNCubeWatch We will resume regular cube updates at a future time within the following week. We understand that right now the cube updates are not coming out at the right times and we are missing many. Also, we will be disabling the cube tracker site due to high demand. We will resume regular cube updates at a future time within the following week. We understand that right now the cube updates are not coming out at the right times and we are missing many. Also, we will be disabling the cube tracker site due to high demand.

2) CubeTracker

The Fortnite Cube Tracker Twitter account, known as CubeTracker, was created for the sole purpose of tracking cubes in Chapter 2 Season 8. Given that the account is managed by a few well-known leakers and content creators within the community, a vigilant watch has been kept since the first cube began rolling.

CubeTracker @CubeTracker



Direction: North

Time: 12:10pm EST



#FortnieSeason8 #CubeWatch The Golden Cube just moved for the 1st time!Direction: NorthTime: 12:10pm EST The Golden Cube just moved for the 1st time!



Direction: North

Time: 12:10pm EST



#FortnieSeason8 #CubeWatch https://t.co/iYDCGECW0s

They update the movement of all the cubes as soon as it occurs, providing information such as - number of times the cube has moved, the direction of the movement, the time it happened, and when players can expect it to move next. In addition to cube movement, the account also keeps track of all activities related to cubes, such as the Awakening Events.

