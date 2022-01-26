3 times Fortnite was not enjoyable at all (& 3 times it was fun beyond expectation)

Over the years, Fortnite has grown and evolved. While the Save the World mode may have "OG'' status, Battle Royale mode is carrying the game forward at the moment. While the title is still going strong after two Chapters and 18 Seasons, there have been some bumps along the way as well.

Not every season was fun and memorable: while some certainly went above and beyond what was expected, others were mediocre at best.

With Chapter 3 Season 1 now in full swing, it is the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and look back at three seasons that enthralled players, and three that were disappointments.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the writer.

These Fortnite Seasons were not enjoyable

1) Chapter 2 Season 6

The developers had good intentions and high hopes for the Primal theme. Sadly, Chapter 2 Season 6 was by far one of the least enjoyable seasons on record, and players simply could not wait for it to end. Even though it introduced crafting mechanics and some amazing cosmetics, it just didn't feel good overall.

2) Chapter 2 Season 5

According to the majority of community members, Chapter 2 Season 5 was a huge disappointment. The middle of the map was nothing more than a giant desert and there were too many collaborations. However, the main issue was a lack of regular content updates, which led to the game feeling stale and neglected.

3) Chapter 1 Season 9

Chapter 1 Season 9 felt rather odd: it began with numerous bugs and an overpowered combat shotgun. The storyline also felt disconnected and Epic Games tried to cram a lot of things in together. In the end, the weird algamnation made for a very confusing season, to say the least.

These Fortnite Seasons raised the bar

1) Chapter 1 Season 10

Chapter 1 Season 10 led to plenty of mixed feelings. On one hand, it gave rise to the infamous mechs, which ruined most of the season for players. On the other hand, it gave birth to the fondly-remembered Black Hole event. While the season did have a few flaws, the end was the beginning of something new.

2) Chapter 2 Season 2

For many players, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is a benchmark for the game. It introduced many memorable characters such as Midas, Brutus, and Skye. Additionally, it was also the first time that the Loop was nearly broken in-game and the Zero Point freed from the IO's control.

3) Chapter 2 Season 8

Also Read Article Continues below

Season 8 marked the end of an era for the Chapter 2 map. However, before going out with a bang, players got a chance to meet the different cubes and the Cube Queen herself. Additionally, during the end-of-season event, the mighty Queen's Cradle was also revealed. There is little doubt that it will play a role in future storylines.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee