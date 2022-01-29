4 Fortnite characters who disappeared without a trace (& 2 that returned)

Fortnite's storyline has numerous characters, but most come and go as NPCs on the island. While this is understandable to an extent, some characters that have been pivotal to the storyline in the past seasons have disappeared without a trace.

The characters can't be found in-game or even in game files. It's as if they've been forgotten about or pushed aside. However, some characters who have been missing for months, have suddenly made a return to the game.

These Fortnite characters disappeared without a trace

1) Midas

The mischief maker met his demise during a shark attack in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 trailer. However, as stated by the CCO of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, the character is alive and well. Sadly, no one has seen him for over two years.

While there are hints suggesting he will make a return, the timeline is uncertain.

2) Singularity

After defeating Cattus in battle, the damaged Mecha, holding the Singularity, flew off into the stars and vanished. While Mecha's arm has been found off the coast of the Chapter 3 map, there are still no signs of Singularity herself. However, with The Seven now in the picture, she will likely be re-introduced soon.

3) Ice King

During the intense battle between Mecha and Cattus, the Ice King, alongside the Castle from Polar Peaks, was destroyed. However, given the power of the Ice King, it's unlikely he died in a rocket barrage. His disappearance remains a mystery to this day.

4) Cube Queen

During the Fortnite Chapter 2 live event, the Island flipped and the Cube Queen went under the waves. Since it's unlikely whether water could kill her, her location still remains a mystery.

Is she inside a sphere of pure energy on the ocean floor or washed up ashore on the Chapter 2 map?

These Fortnite characters have finally returned to the storyline

1) The Foundation

After spending one season encased in a sphere alongside The Zero Point, another underneath the waves, and one more traveling between reality, he finally surfaced at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8.

Now in Chapter 3 Season 1, he's holding the island firm against the IO and is on a mission to bring them down for good.

2) Agent Jones

After meeting The Foundation at the start of Chapter 2 Season 6, Jonesy disappeared without a trace. Although he was spotted in Season 7 as a cow, it could have merely been a snapshot.

Nevertheless, he was eventually rescued from the IO during the live event and is now back in the storyline. Hopefully, this time for good.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

