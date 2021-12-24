4 Fortnite skins that made the most money in 2021 (and 4 that flopped)

Skins are a huge deal in Fortnite. Players can buy them from the item shop or get them via Crew subscriptions. Some feature superheroes from different comics, while others are original in design. Sadly, not all of them make the cut.

Some skins become an instant hit among community members, while others are soon forgotten. Nevertheless, this year has been great for collaborations and skins - not just for the players but for Epic Games too.

Despite some skins performing poorly, others broke the bank and possibly a few financial records as well. While the data won't be available for at least a few months, based on feedback, a rough idea can be had regarding the best and worst performing skins of 2021.

4 Fortnite skins that made a pretty penny and 4 that didn't

Popular

Naruto

Fortnite @FortniteGame



, along with the rest of the members of Team 7 have arrived on the Island.



Read on to learn about the Outfits, Community Battles, Paper Bomb Kunai weapons and more. Believe It! @Naruto_Anime_EN , along with the rest of the members of Team 7 have arrived on the Island.Read on to learn about the Outfits, Community Battles, Paper Bomb Kunai weapons and more. fn.gg/Naruto Believe It!@Naruto_Anime_EN, along with the rest of the members of Team 7 have arrived on the Island.Read on to learn about the Outfits, Community Battles, Paper Bomb Kunai weapons and more. fn.gg/Naruto https://t.co/Ouow6vcIW9

Naruto was quite possibly the best-performing skin of 2021. After being hyped for months, the cosmetics were added to the item shop in Chapter 2 Season 8. Although the hype died rather quickly, a lot of V-Bucks were spent by players in record time.

Ariana Grande

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring



fn.gg/RiftTour Excuse us, Ariana is coming!Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTour Excuse us, Ariana is coming!Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTourfn.gg/RiftTour https://t.co/GDCnr24Wh9

Ariana Grande came out of nowhere. She conquered both hearts and virtual wallets in Fortnite. Given her popularity, it's no surprise that numerous skins were added to the game across the past two seasons.

LeBron James

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Become



fn.gg/LeBron The King has arrived 👑Become @KingJames himself with the LeBron Outfit and the King James Gear Bundle. Or if you're feeling a bit more toony, grab the Tune Squad LeBron which includes the Taco Tuesday style! The King has arrived 👑Become @KingJames himself with the LeBron Outfit and the King James Gear Bundle. Or if you're feeling a bit more toony, grab the Tune Squad LeBron which includes the Taco Tuesday style!fn.gg/LeBron https://t.co/wCQttRvDAx

LeBron James is one of the most hyped collaborations in the game. A mural was even made in-game and in real life to hype up the crossover. Thankfully, the skin did not disappoint, and the cosmetics sold like hot-cross buns in the item shop.

Arcane Jinx

Fortnite @FortniteGame Jinx? Stands for Jinx! Durr.



The manic and impulsive criminal, Arcane Jinx from @LeagueofLegends, is leaving the Shop soon! Jinx? Stands for Jinx! Durr.The manic and impulsive criminal, Arcane Jinx from @LeagueofLegends, is leaving the Shop soon! https://t.co/22ZFMR1fCP

Given LoL's popularity in the gaming community, the crossover was a match made in heaven. Jinx is one of the most recognizable characters in-game and there's no doubt that the skin was one of the top performers this year.

Flopped

Rick Grimes

Fortnite @FortniteGame He’s shown us what it takes to go through all walks of life.. and afterlife.



Grab the Rick Grimes Outfit available now in the Shop! He’s shown us what it takes to go through all walks of life.. and afterlife. Grab the Rick Grimes Outfit available now in the Shop! https://t.co/Vhue31dKPh

Despite the hype surrounding The Walking Dead series, the Rick Grimes skin didn't fare too well. Considering Daryl and Michonne were popular skins back in the day, it's unclear why Rick didn't receive the same enthusiasm.

The Mummy

Fortnite @FortniteGame Human or inhuman? You'll feel the terror as he stalks the Island.



Grab Universal Monster's The Mummy in the Shop now! Human or inhuman? You'll feel the terror as he stalks the Island.Grab Universal Monster's The Mummy in the Shop now! https://t.co/IwINIGPzxn

The news of a Mummy skin sent the community into a frenzy. Sadly, when the skin finally arrived, anticipation turned sour. While it's not the worst skin in-game, it certainly isn't popular.

Shang-Chi

Fortnite @FortniteGame I do not seek power. I seek only peace.



The Shang-Chi Outfit has arrived in the Item Shop! I do not seek power. I seek only peace.The Shang-Chi Outfit has arrived in the Item Shop! https://t.co/shkhFMBTFy

Having Shang-Chi in-game was a dream come true for many fans. However, when the skin was revealed, the players were not impressed. While there was nothing wrong with the version of the skin presented - it just didn't look like the version from the recent movie.

Harry Kane and Marco Reus

FBRFeed @FortniteBRFeed Harry Kane & Marco Reus Icon Series Outfits Are Coming To The Item Shop June 11th! Harry Kane & Marco Reus Icon Series Outfits Are Coming To The Item Shop June 11th! https://t.co/6XIaNrtMUU

Harry Kane and Marco Reus are world-famous footballers. Surprisingly, their skins weren't all that popular in-game. It's unclear why this happened given how sought after soccer skins are in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee