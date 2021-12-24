4 Fortnite skins that made the most money in 2021 (and 4 that flopped)

Skins are a huge deal in Fortnite. Players can buy them from the item shop or get them via Crew subscriptions. Some feature superheroes from different comics, while others are original in design. Sadly, not all of them make the cut.
Some skins become an instant hit among community members, while others are soon forgotten. Nevertheless, this year has been great for collaborations and skins - not just for the players but for Epic Games too.
Despite some skins performing poorly, others broke the bank and possibly a few financial records as well. While the data won't be available for at least a few months, based on feedback, a rough idea can be had regarding the best and worst performing skins of 2021.
4 Fortnite skins that made a pretty penny and 4 that didn't
Naruto
Naruto was quite possibly the best-performing skin of 2021. After being hyped for months, the cosmetics were added to the item shop in Chapter 2 Season 8. Although the hype died rather quickly, a lot of V-Bucks were spent by players in record time.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande came out of nowhere. She conquered both hearts and virtual wallets in Fortnite. Given her popularity, it's no surprise that numerous skins were added to the game across the past two seasons.
LeBron James
LeBron James is one of the most hyped collaborations in the game. A mural was even made in-game and in real life to hype up the crossover. Thankfully, the skin did not disappoint, and the cosmetics sold like hot-cross buns in the item shop.
Arcane Jinx
Given LoL's popularity in the gaming community, the crossover was a match made in heaven. Jinx is one of the most recognizable characters in-game and there's no doubt that the skin was one of the top performers this year.
Rick Grimes
Despite the hype surrounding The Walking Dead series, the Rick Grimes skin didn't fare too well. Considering Daryl and Michonne were popular skins back in the day, it's unclear why Rick didn't receive the same enthusiasm.
The Mummy
The news of a Mummy skin sent the community into a frenzy. Sadly, when the skin finally arrived, anticipation turned sour. While it's not the worst skin in-game, it certainly isn't popular.
Shang-Chi
Having Shang-Chi in-game was a dream come true for many fans. However, when the skin was revealed, the players were not impressed. While there was nothing wrong with the version of the skin presented - it just didn't look like the version from the recent movie.
Harry Kane and Marco Reus
Harry Kane and Marco Reus are world-famous footballers. Surprisingly, their skins weren't all that popular in-game. It's unclear why this happened given how sought after soccer skins are in-game.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.