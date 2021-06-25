5 most buff Fortnite characters in the game 

Most characters in Fortnite are modeled after a few base models. In terms of animating, this is a common practice and makes life a lot easier for the game developers.

Default skin is most likely the basis for most other skins and characters. This doesn't mean the characters are all the same. Each skin and character has features added on to the base model body.

All characters are different, though they all do stand at similar heights and builds. However, some characters are slender and some are buff. These are the five most buff characters in Fortnite.

Buff Fortnite characters

5. Ryu

Ryu, a Street Fighter character, is known for his muscles. One of the strongest fighter characters in all of gaming was recently added to Fortnite and immediately became one of the buffest characters to join. Ryu has a couple of variations, one of which shows his muscles even better.

Ryu skin in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games Store

4. Meowscles

Meowscles, a play on the word muscles, has to qualify as one of the most buff characters in all of Fortnite. The Chapter 2 addition to Fortnite is by far one of the strongest characters that has come along yet. The signature abs show off just how buff Meowscles is.

Meowscles and his family. Image via Pinterest

3. Kratos

Kratos is perhaps the strongest character in Fortnite. The God of War protagonist has muscles on muscles and is definitely one of the most buff characters.

The Chapter 2 Season 5 addition has been a fan-favorite too. Kratos is infamously buff in his games, making him one of the buffest Fortnite characters is perfectly sensible.

Kratos in Fortnite. Image via YouTube

2. She-Hulk

One of the only truly powered characters in Fortnite, She-Hulk probably packs the most punch but is also quite buff. One of the few female skins that could qualify as buff, Jennifer Walters' alter ego She-Hulk is incredibly buff. The muscles on her outdo a lot of other characters.

1. Beach Brutus

The latest NPC to hit the world of Fortnite, Beach Brutus (and regular Brutus) is one of the strongest characters in all of Fortnite. Having the added benefit of patrolling a beach and thus not wearing a shirt, Brutus is the buffest character in Fortnite.

Muscles is a terrific one-word descriptor of this character.

Which Fortnite character is the buffest in the game?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul