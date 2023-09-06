5 Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 landing spots with most chests

Choosing a landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will make all the difference during gameplay. Depending on the place where a player chooses to land, the early-game will play out accordingly. As a general rule of thumb, locations with more chests are usually ideal as they contain more loot. However, these locations are also somewhat hot-drops in nature.

More loot brings more players to the location which makes it challenging. This lowers the odds of survival, but on the flipside, given the amount of chests present, there are better odds of getting high-tier loot. With that said, here are five Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 landing spots with most chests.

Sanguine Suites and four other Named Locations that have the most chests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

1) Sanguine Suites

Sanguine Suites is one of the new Named Locations that have been introduced to the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. It's home to a Vault belonging to Kado Thorne and is a very beautiful location. Keeping its aesthetics aside, the area is filled to the brim with chests. There are roughly 87 chests present in the area that players can loot during the early-game.

In addition to chests, there are 24 Heist Bags that can be looted as well. Although these are a tad difficult to come by and spot since they are on the ground, looting them is worth the effort.

2) Slappy Shores

Slappy Shores has been a popular landing spot since the start of Chapter 4. It also happens to be the production and distribution hub for Slap Juice. The sewers below the Named Location are rumored to be home to the Teenage Mutant NinjaTurtles as well. Coming back to the topic at hand, there are a total of 54 chests that players can find here.

Aside from chests, what makes this Named Location stand out is the abundance of Slurp Barrels that can be found in the area. Players can break these to gain infinite stamina to speed up the looting process. Heist Bags can also be found in the area. That said, prioritizing chests first is the better option for looting during the early-game.

3) Mega City

When it comes to landing locations that have the most number of chests Fortnite, Mega City stands out above the rest. Added to the island at the start of Chapter 4 Season 2, this Named Location has 121 chests strewn all around the area. Given the verticality that's present, it may be difficult to claim all the chests, but it's not impossible.

That said, it's best to stay at ground level while looting as there are plenty of chests to be found inside the many shops that is there. Despite the area being so massive, only two Heist Bags can be found in the area. Suffice to say that Nolan Chance is not planning on using this Named Location as a safe zone anytime soon.

4) Shady Stilts

Located deep in the Jungle Biome, Shady Stilts was added to the map at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Despite its thick undergrowth and foliage, this Named Locations houses roughly 59 chests. However, if the entire area is to be taken into consideration, there are 128 chests located in and around Shady Stilts.

That being said, given how dicey it is to venture into the Jungle Biome, beginners or those not quite ready to traverse the undergrowth should avoid it. Searching for chests in the surrounding areas will be more favorable if all things are considered.

5) Eclipsed Estate

Eclipsed Estate is by far the most heavily guarded of the new Named Locations that were added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 4. The Vault is personally guarded by Kado Thorne and the entire property is covered with security cameras and guards. Although there are only 35 chests located in and around the area, there are 25 Heist Bags to be found as well

Aside from these two facets, players can break into the Vault as well to gain some incredible loot during the early-game. It will take trial and error to pull off this heist perfectly everytime, but it will be worth the effort.

