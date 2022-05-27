5 Fortnite items that have more than 1 name

Fortnite has several weapons, items, and consumables that loopers love and some they dislike. The ones they use frequently stay for a long time in their loadout until a seasonal mythic arrives.

However, there are several items across the island that loopers have liked since the game's inception that still stay the same.

Due to this, loopers have given them certain names with which they can address that item, which is different from its real name. This is the slang they often use with their teammates on comms to make getting a victory royale easier.

Here are five items in Fortnite that the community keeps on giving names.

Five items in Fortnite that have several names

1) The Epic & Legendary Pump Shotgun

Pump Shotguns have been the most popular shotgun since the OG days. The gun offers one-shot damage, and its famous Double Pump meta is highly popular in the community. However, loopers do not call the Pump Shotgun just by its name.

Among OG players, the gun is popularly called SPAZ often while doing box fights or playing competitive games to save time while communicating. The name is called as many noted the gun resembled a real-life SPAS-12 Shotgun.

2) Shield Potion

The next most variable name item in Fortnite is the Shield Potion. This consumable grants 50 shield units each time and can be drunk after the limit of 'Minis' has been reached.

The Shield Potion is often called big shield, heavy shield, big chug, and the most popular, big pot. This is due to its shape in the form of a round glass pot jar in which the blue slurp is stored.

3) Launch Pad

Launch Pads in Fortnite are trap items that can be placed with a build for loopers to use. These pads, when deployed on a horizontal build, can offer an extra redeploy advantage to the loopers who jump over them.

This has been a popular item in Fortnite since the OG days as it offers easy zone rotation as the storm closes in. However, players do not often use its actual name to address this item. They often call it jump pads or launchies, which signifies its actual use in slang terms.

4) Rare Chest

Rare Chests in the game are often highly popular amongst the community as they guarantee an Epic or a Legendary weapon drop that loopers desire. Chests are often a sight for sore eyes in Chapter 3 Season 2, as most players have IO tech at their perusal as they offer heavy damage.

However, these chests have had several names over the years, like Legendary Chest, Mythic Chest, and Epic Chest, which the OG players commonly use.

A common misconception amongst the community is that Common Chests are deemed Rare Chests. This is basically due to the weapon tier that the chest drops when opened.

5) Large Ammo Box

The Large Ammo Box is another community-favorite item that offers heavy ammo loot to loopers that they can stack in their loadout. Sometimes, other than ammo, they also drop consumables like Bandage or Shield Potions that loopers can benefit from.

However, this type of ammo box is commonly called big pouch, big ammo, or ammo bag by the loopers when they find one and mark it for their teammates or open themselves. Large Ammo Boxes have always been around on the island and have stood the test of time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar