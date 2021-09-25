5 Fortnite skins with an interesting backstory

Over the years, Fortnite has introduced a plethora of skins and characters. While some skins only have an attractive design, others also have interesting backstories.

Despite being a battle royale title, Fortnite has maintained a complex storyline around the Zero Point.

From Agent Jonesy to Dr. Slone, here are some Fortnite characters that were not only massive hits in the Item Shop but also played a major role in the game's storyline.

Fortnite characters with the best backstories

1) Peely

Even though it is based on something as random as a banana, the Peely skin is arguably the most popular Fornite skin ever. Almost every season, fans have witnessed a new snapshot of Peely's skin.

Peely skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Just to name a few, Peely's snapshots include:

Smoothie Peely

P-1000

Peely Bone

Agent Jones and Peely have been partners for a long time. The former once turned the latter into a smoothie but then built a robot suit to compensate for it.

It is believed that Peely is not a singular character, but a tribe.

2) Jonesy

Agent Jonesy used to work for the Imagined Order, the organization that controls the Fortnite island. Players first witnessed him during Chapter 2 Season 2, when he teleported to a top-secret IO facility.

From bringing hunters to the island in Chapter 2 Season 5, to working with the Foundation in Chapter 2 Season 6, John Jones has always been the protagonist of the Fortnite storyline.

Bunker Jonesy skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Several John Jones versions such as Scuba Jonesy and Bunker Jonesy have arrived in Fortnite.

3) Dr. Slone

Dr. Slone was first mentioned during the Chapter 2 Season 6 cinematic trailer, but she has already become one of the main characters in the Fortnite storyline.

Dr. Slone is the head of the Imagined Order and is brilliant at hacking. This was self-evident in the latest Operation: Sky Fire event, where she hacked into the Mothership UFO with ease.

Dr. Slone skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

It is safe to assume that Doctor Slone will play an important role in the upcoming Fortnite seasons, and Epic Games will gradually reveal her true identity and power.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Doctor Slone is gearing up to end the Alien occupation, and by extension, the Season...



What's been your favorite part of the Invasion? Doctor Slone is gearing up to end the Alien occupation, and by extension, the Season...



What's been your favorite part of the Invasion? https://t.co/YkoR6czQKJ

4) The Visitor

The Visitor has been a part of the Fortnite storyline since Chapter 1, when he tried to escape the island by ramming into Zero Point.

The Visitor is part of the Seven, a group that comprises his alternative identities from different universes. As of now, the Foundation, the Paradigm, and The Scientist have been revealed as other members of this group.

The Visitor skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Foundation has returned in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and players worldwide are now eagerly awaiting the reunion of The Seven.

5) Midas

Midas, to say the least, is a genius. He single-handedly discovered the truth behind the Fortnite loop and led teams such as GHOST, E.G.O., and A.L.T.E.R.

Several Midas snapshots such as Oro and Shadow Midas have arrived in Fortnite up until now, and players have loved all of them equally.

Also Read

Midas and his snapshots in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Time and again, Epic Games releases new Midas cosmetic items because the character is just too interesting to be forgotten.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar