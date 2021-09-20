Where is Scuba Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The latest season of Fortnite has a range of interesting NPCs added to the game. Some of these are various versions of Agent Jones, who disappeared trying to save the 'Zero Point'. While fans still don't know where Agent Jones is, it isn't hard to find Dark Jonesy and Scuba Jonesy in Chapter 2 Season 8.

The hunt for NPCs in the current season has been stronger than ever. On top of the gold these NPCs previously offered for completing quests, they now also offer massive amounts of XP. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 players are now on the lookout for Scuba Jonesy so that they can level up faster.

A guide to finding Scuba Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Often regarded as the most boring location on the map, Coral Castle is finally attracting players since Scuba Jonesy roams around the POI. Unlike some of the NPCs in the current season, reaching this variation of Jonesy is quite easy.

Players can find Scuba Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 at Coral Castle, roaming around on the southern beach of the western island. Players can either glide directly to this location after hopping off the battle bus or make their way to the characters once the game progresses.

Fortnite Scuba Jonesy Location (Image via ProGameGuides)

Scuba Jonesy Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 challenges

Similar to other NPC punchcards, players can activate this variation of Agent Jones' questline by talking to Scuba Jonesy in Coral Castle. He too will offer players five unique quests with a reward of a few gold bars but massive amounts of XP.

Scuba Jonesy challenges listed:

Also Read

Swim at both Lake Canoe and Lazy Lake (12,000 XP) Submerge a driven vehicle into a large body of water (14,000 XP) Throw a fish back in the water (16,000 XP) Hunt one piece of wildlife (18,000 XP) Consume fish and meat in a single match: (20,000 XP)

Players do not need to visit Scuba Jonesy every time they start a new quest. Once they see him and complete the first quest, they can access the other four quests from the punchcard menu and level up faster in Fortnite.

Edited by Danyal Arabi