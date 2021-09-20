Where is Dark Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Agent Jones is one of the most OG characters in Fortnite. The former IO agent recently turned on his employers in an attempt to save the 'Zero Point'. Unfortunately, Jonesy disappeared ahead of Season 7, but fans still believe that he has a massive role to play in the Fortnite storyline.

Agent Jones' role in the battle royale game couldn't be highlighted further by the fact that he has multiple versions present in the game. From Scuba Jonesy and Dark Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, to Bunker Jonesy, the former IO agent has played many roles.

Dark Jonesy is the latest iteration of the original Fortnite character, and he seems to be an important NPC in Chapter 2 Season 8. Naturally, he also offers some of the most interesting and rewarding challenges in the game. Therefore, if players want to get all those exciting rewards, they will need to find Dark Jonesy first.

Dark Jonesy Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 location and more

Players can find the Dark Jonesy NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 over at Steamy Stacks. You might be familiar with this named location as the one with nuclear reactors. Dark Jonesy won't be roaming around on the ground, and players will instead have to climb to the rooftop of the building to find him.

Dark Jonesy location in Fortnite (Image via ProGamesGuide)

There are two ways players can reach Dark Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. You can enter the main structure in Steamy Stacks from the eastern gate and take the right, which will lead you straight to the stairs. Take these stairs to the roof, and you will find the NPC.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Imbued with mysterious power, these dark reflections cast long shadows over their fallen foes.



Grab the Dark Reflections Pack now! Imbued with mysterious power, these dark reflections cast long shadows over their fallen foes.



Grab the Dark Reflections Pack now! https://t.co/30efIeeMGe

Otherwise, if players are dropping from the battle bus, they can glide directly to the roof of the structure and meet Dark Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players can also build to the top of the structure if they find navigating the stairs a bit confusing.

Dark Jonesy quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Also Read

Dark Jonesy has 5 quests to offer to players and upon completing these, players will be able to unlock the Dark Jonesy outfit.

Collect Shotguns and Shells at Steamy Stacks Stoke a campfire Crouch within 10 meters of an opponent for two seconds Cause Headshot damage on Cube monsters in the Sideways Defeat Waves of Cube Monsters in a Sideway Anomaly

Edited by Rohit Mishra