5 Fortnite skins with small character models (& 5 that are extremely bulky)

As the years have gone by, Fortnite has gotten a lot more creative with skins. There's a lot of variety, and not just in style or design. There are human and non-human skins and many of them vary in size. There are a few really good small skins as well as some top tier bulky skins.

The article will explore both criteria and list a few examples that exemplify each one.

Best small Fortnite skins along with amazing bulky ones

Small model

5) Dummy

Skin-Tracker @SkinTrackerCom



Gameplay:

Dummy Skin doing the "Out West" Emote in Fortnite but it's actually "Extraterrestrial"

Given that it is an extremely thin robot, Dummy is one of the smallest models in the game. The only reason it's not higher on the list is because the design is fairly basic. It has a slightly smaller hitbox than normal skins, though that doesn't make much of a difference overall.

4) Midas

The Chapter 2 Season 2 tier 100 skin has become rather popular, and that's partially due to the character model. It's a small skin, so it won't stand out as much as others. It's a great design and the built-in gold weapon wrap is a nice touch.

3) P-1000

P-1000 was a fan-made concept that made it into the game. It's also one of the smallest skins available. It's slightly larger than Dummy, which has a very similar model. The robotic Peely variant was a popular addition despite only being available in a challenger pack.

2) Lynx

Lynx is one of the sleekest skins in the game. It is also one of the best-looking. The Chapter 1 Season 7 skin is one of the best customizable skins in the game. The fully-armored version is arguably the best.

1) Chaos Agent

Buying 1 person the new Chaos Agent Skin in Fortnite!



Like, Retweet and Follow Me



Buying 1 person the new Chaos Agent Skin in Fortnite!

Perhaps the best small model skin is Chaos Agent. This skin was both very popular and integral to the storyline. Chaos Agent was last seen 168 days ago, so it is due for a return to the Item Shop soon.

Bulky model

5) Armored Batman Zero

ComicBook NOW! @ComicBookNOW



BATMAN x FORTNITE Zero Point Trailer Reveals First Look at Armored Batman Skin

Armored Batman Zero is a great skin because it combines a few elements. First, it's a collaboration with DC and arguably the most iconic hero ever. Second, it comes from the official Fortnite/DC comic run. Third, it's one of the best bulky designs in the game.

4) Venom

Will you be buying this Venom Skin in Fortnite?

Both the comic version and the Sonyverse Eddie Brock iteration can go here. They're both bulky skins with great designs. The built-in emote for the Eddie Brock version is a fun addition, too.

3) Big Chuggus

I JUST FOUND OUT THAT THIS FORTNITE SKIN IS CALLED "BIG CHUGGUS"

Big Chuggus is one of the coolest Fortnite skins in the game. It comes designed with a lot of Slurp products, which have been a big part of the storyline. Many fans have also noted the resemblance to Bane, a popular character from Batman.

2) Thanos

Thanos skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Mad Titan himself is one of the best bulky skins in the game. Thanos has become one of the best and most popular villains of all time and Fortnite players have loved using his skin in battle royale mode.

1) Brutus

Beach Brutus skin live in fortnite!!

Whether it's the regular, the beach variant or another style, Brutus is arguably the best bulky skin in the game. Brutus has played a role in the storyline, been an NPC and become a fan favorite Fortnite skin.

