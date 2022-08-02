5 Fortnite things that were in-game for very little time

Longtime Fortnite players might remember the days when the guided missile launcher was in the game. Most of them also recognize the highly controversial Infinity Blade.

There have been lots of items in the title throughout its history, some for longer than others. However, no matter how long loopers have been playing, it's tough to remember some things that were in the game for almost no time.

There are several examples, and most users don't remember these items.

Fortnite items removed nearly as fast as they were added

5) Golden mushroom

For just a couple of months, there was a Legendary mushroom in Fortnite. It was incredibly rare, with a nearly one-in-ten-thousand chance of spawning. It would restore full shields in one second, so it was incredible.

However, it is no longer in the game despite its popularity and gamers' dedication to searching for it. It just lasted a few months, so many might have missed it.

4) Loot Stars

There have been so many consumable items in Fortnite that it is hard to remember them all. Loot Stars was only in the game for a few weeks and could only be found in one location: Starry Suburbs.

These star items were found on the ground and consumed much like mushrooms, with the same mechanic. Instead of shield or health, these items would drop some type of loot.

Loopers could get lucky and get something Epic, Rare, or even Legendary from these items.

3) Secret message

Many Fortnite players may not remember a very targeted in-game message. It wasn't around terribly long because it got the job done.

Many users during class were constantly playing Fortnite on their phones, so the teacher, Mr. Hillman, asked Epic to please help him out.

The company obliged, adding the above message to the game for a little while to get students to actually pay attention in class.

2) Eye of the Storm Tracker

The in-game item could track the next storm (Image via gattu/YouTube)

Eye of the Storm Tracker was an item that barely lasted half an hour. This is what it did:

"It was an item in your inventory that made your minimap track the next two storm circles instead of just the next one. The second storm circle would be shown as a yellow circle with a yellow line showing the quickest route there."

Ultimately, the addition in the 4.2 content update was a mistake. The item was supposed to be the jetpack, which replaced the tracker after just 30 minutes in-game.

Most gamers today don't even remember this being an item. Even those playing during that time had a tiny window to see the object, let alone use it.

1) Raptor Claw

In a very brief Limited Time Mode, players needed to collect helicopter parts to repair their helicopter and use it to fly up and off the island. That was the sole objective of this LTM. Finding parts was difficult, though.

There was one NPC on the island during this mode that would help gamers find their parts. However, they would only say anything if users gave them the Mythic Raptor Claw.

Fortnite loopers had to kill a pack of raptors to get the claw, which was a pretty tricky task to complete. This was removed because it was so convoluted to get.

It only lasted about 27 minutes, and most fans didn't even know it was ever in the title.

