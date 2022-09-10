5 games people thought would kill Fortnite

Fortnite is among the best video games in the world. However, it didn't achieve this feat overnight. The culmination of years of effort, an expansive storyline, and Epic Games' never-ending pursuit of incorporating every major franchise into the game are how this title became a success.

Ever since its launch, the title has faced plenty of competition. Many Battle Royale games have tried to eat into Fortnite's player base. While a few games did come close, Epic Games' Battle Royale remains one of the most played titles in the format.

Over the years, many games have tried to displace Epic's flagship Battle Royale from its ranks; however, none have managed to succeed. This article will list five titles that people thought would kill Fortnite,

Disclaimer: This article reflects the subjective opinion of the writer.

Call of Duty: Warzone and four other great titles that failed to kill Fortnite

1) Realm Royale

As the name suggests, Realm Royale is a free-to-play third-person shooter BR game. From the map to its user interface (UI), the title bears a stark resemblance to Epic's Battle Royale. This entry is a spin-off of the game Paladins.

Players in Realm Royale can choose different classes, each with its unique set of powers. The title also has a plethora of features like the ability to forge weapons, later seen in Fortnite, and Chickens, which makes players turn into chickens when they lose all their HP.

The game recently received a major update and was relaunched as Realm Royale Reforged.

2) Radical Heights

Deemed as a failed attempt to cash in on BR's popularity as a genre, Radical Heights was written off after a failed stint. It is better described as an amalgamation of BR and third-person shooters. The game followed high-stakes gunplay, and players could loot weapons, cash, cosmetics, and gadgets.

Radical Heights offered 80s-style aesthetics. And in its short-lived popularity, the game managed to attract many top streamers like Ninja, Shroud, and more. Ex-Epic Games employee and veteran video game designer Cliff Bleszinski, or CliffyB, was closely involved with the title.

3) Apex Legends

This award-winning free-to-play shooter game is among the most popular titles in the world right now. When launched, Apex Legends was meant to offer tough competition to Fortnite, which it did. But over the years, the offering has carved its own niche and has become a very successful franchise.

Epic Games has borrowed many features from Apex Legends. For instance, the recovery van in Fortnite was inspired by the 2019 title. This entry follows a BR format and has a roster of characters with unique powers. It is available across all major platforms, including Android and iOS.

4) Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty is undoubtedly the most popular first-person shooter series and comprises over 10 different games. Warzone is a free-to-play Battle Royale offering in the franchise. Launched in 2020, it quickly became one of the best BR experiences in no time.

Warzone has managed to capture the core essence of the COD franchise and translate it into an impressive BR format. Fortnite's in-game gold bar currency system was borrowed from Warzone. The game also features a Battle Pass. This title is available on all the major platforms and will soon be making its debut on mobile devices.

5) Minecraft

The only reason this game is here is because of its Creative mode. It is a befitting challenger to Fortnite Creative. Both are sandbox experiences and allow players to make maps and mini-games.

Although the two titles offer very different graphics, mechanics, and gameplay, the overall approach to user-generated maps and certain other dynamics is similar. Many players believe that Fortnite Creative was inspired by Minecraft's Creative mode.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh