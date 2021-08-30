5 locations Fortnite might bring back in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is known for its unique mechanics in terms of building, great storylines, and collaborations. In addition to that, it's also known for its nostalgia. Given that it's currently one of the oldest battle royale games, many players still have fond memories of the "OG" days.

With each and every new season, the map changes a bit to reflect the storyline, and while some of the locations have slipped into oblivion, others remain fan favorites to this day.

5 old but not forgotten locations that may come back in Fortnite

5) Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers was added to the game during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 and is one of the most requested locations to be brought back. The area has undergone various changes over the years, but the nostalgia attached to it is yet to fade.

Given that Kevin the Cube is coming back to the game in Fortnite Season 8, players may get their wishes fulfilled as there are rumors that Tilted Towers may be coming back along with him. Loopers will have to wait until the start of the new season to find out for sure.

4) Loot Lake

Much like Tilted Towers, Loot Lake was another location that was damaged thanks to Kevin in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. Before Kevin took a plunge into the waters and ruined it, the area was a fun place for many loopers.

While this location wasn't the best, it had its own quirks that made it one of the most loved places in Fortnite. With the new season coming soon, Epic Games might consider adding something similar back into the game.

3) Viking Village

Viking Village was one of the most intriguing locations in Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 5. Although it was eventually changed from a named location to a mere POI over time, the memories associated with this location haven't faded.

Perhaps what made this location interesting was the fact that it was the only location in Fortnite that had snow until Season 7. Additionally, during that time, this location was very different from all other locations on the map.

2) Snobby Shores

Introduced at the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, Snobby Shores lived up to its name for a very good reason. It was the ideal quiet drop spot for players who wanted to loot without being interrupted.

Although the posh houses of Lazy Lake in the current season may mimic the grandeur of Snobby Shores, it just doesn't feel the same. Given that the edges of the island have barely been touched over the years, perhaps Epic Games may bring back a rendition of this POI sometime in the future.

1) Junk Junction

While newer players fall in love with Compact Cars, only "OG" loopers will remember the amazing location known as Junk Junction. First introduced to the game during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2, this location was one of the most entertaining places in the game.

Although it was sucked into a black hole, a few players do want to see it back. However, the chances of seeing this location return are slim to none at the moment.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Map: Egypt theme, Cube and Pyramids, Tilted Tower, and more

Edited by Allan Mathew