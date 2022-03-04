5 pay-to-win items that came with the Fortnite Battle Pass (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

The Fortnite Battle Pass has never been pay-to-win. Games are often ruined by adding pay-to-win items and other microtransactions, so Epic Games has stayed away from all of that. Players can spend thousands of dollars or not a dime and have the same chances of winning.

However, sometimes, it is unavoidable and accidental. Every now and then, a cosmetic comes by that has an inadvertent advantage. It's unfortunate, but it does happen.

Fortnite Battle Pass items that were inadvertently pay-to-win

5) Iron Man emote

This item was pay-to-win because of a glitch during Chapter 2 Season 8, offering a huge advantage. After reaching ten eliminations, loopers could use the emote and go almost entirely invisible.

4) Groot skin

JoJo @JoJoJosiah_ttv

youtube.com/watch?v=9M7dh9… I AM GROOT I AM TREE! (Fortnite Arena Moments) I AM GROOT I AM TREE! (Fortnite Arena Moments)youtube.com/watch?v=9M7dh9… https://t.co/QoFIwLx7kz

The Groot skin may not blend in everywhere, but it definitely offers an advantage in wooded areas. It's not the exact same color, but Groot is a tree, so many Fortnite users might not notice it at first glance. He was in the Nexus War Battle Pass.

3) Spider-Man emote

T5G @Top5Gamingx LMFAOOO the Spiderman Emote is the most BROKEN thing in Fortnite Chapter 3 LMFAOOO the Spiderman Emote is the most BROKEN thing in Fortnite Chapter 3 https://t.co/iJLmhvwDDz

The Neighborly Hang emote seems innocent enough, but it can actually make players nearly invisible. The Chapter 3 Season 1 item gamers to hang upside down, and if they're underneath a triangle build, it will almost completely shield them from view while the emote is active.

2) Bombs Away! glider

The Bombs Away! glider protected users (Image via TAKECONTROLZ/YouTube)

This glider allowed players to ride on top, which provided two advantages: they couldn't be hit from below and were more difficult to see. Fortnite users could glide safely knowing that they couldn't be hit from underneath and that anyone who had a good angle would struggle to aim at them anyway.

1) Mystique emote

Mystique's built-in emote (Image via VoxelEra on YouTube)

There have been countless glitches and strategies that revolve around the built-in emote for Mystique. Loopers have impersonated NPCs, tricked others, and used skins that aren't even in the game with it. It's probably the most pay-to-win item that has ever been in the game, let alone from a Battle Pass.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer