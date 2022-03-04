5 pay-to-win items that came with the Fortnite Battle Pass (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

The Fortnite Battle Pass has never been pay-to-win. Games are often ruined by adding pay-to-win items and other microtransactions, so Epic Games has stayed away from all of that. Players can spend thousands of dollars or not a dime and have the same chances of winning.
However, sometimes, it is unavoidable and accidental. Every now and then, a cosmetic comes by that has an inadvertent advantage. It's unfortunate, but it does happen.
Fortnite Battle Pass items that were inadvertently pay-to-win
5) Iron Man emote
This item was pay-to-win because of a glitch during Chapter 2 Season 8, offering a huge advantage. After reaching ten eliminations, loopers could use the emote and go almost entirely invisible.
4) Groot skin
The Groot skin may not blend in everywhere, but it definitely offers an advantage in wooded areas. It's not the exact same color, but Groot is a tree, so many Fortnite users might not notice it at first glance. He was in the Nexus War Battle Pass.
3) Spider-Man emote
The Neighborly Hang emote seems innocent enough, but it can actually make players nearly invisible. The Chapter 3 Season 1 item gamers to hang upside down, and if they're underneath a triangle build, it will almost completely shield them from view while the emote is active.
2) Bombs Away! glider
This glider allowed players to ride on top, which provided two advantages: they couldn't be hit from below and were more difficult to see. Fortnite users could glide safely knowing that they couldn't be hit from underneath and that anyone who had a good angle would struggle to aim at them anyway.
1) Mystique emote
There have been countless glitches and strategies that revolve around the built-in emote for Mystique. Loopers have impersonated NPCs, tricked others, and used skins that aren't even in the game with it. It's probably the most pay-to-win item that has ever been in the game, let alone from a Battle Pass.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.