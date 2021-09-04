5 rarest Fortnite emotes of all time

Fortnite dances and emotes are some of the most popular aspects of the game. Its popularity has transcended the gamut of gaming, as people can find fans recreating these moves on TikTok and other social media platforms, as well as in real life.

Every season adds an exciting roster of new emotes, often associated with special characters who join the rich line-up of cool skins. For instance, Fortnite recently added the Roller Vibes emote featuring the song Kiss Me More by Doja Cat.

This emote is available with the new Joy skin, designed by DahjaCat.

Joy is a rather beautiful skin that sends a powerful message to the Fortnite community.

However, there are certain emotes from earlier seasons of Fortnite, which only a handful of players currently own.

Five scarcest Fortnite emotes

5) Kiss The Cup

It used to be one of the most popular Fortnite emotes back in the day. However, over many seasons, this one died out and was eventually removed from the Item Shop. Kiss The Cup was last seen in Fortnite more than two years ago.

4) Widow's Pirouette

This emote was a part of the Black Widow bundle in Fortnite, which became quite popular in the game. However, players have not seen it in almost three years.

3) Tidy

Inspired by the iconic Snoop Dogg step from the song Drop It Like It's Hot, this Fortnite emote/dance was all the rage back in the day. It is a pity that it has not been around for almost three years.

2) Fresh

Yet another iconic dance step, the Fresh emote in Fortnite, took the community by storm, as many would often find fans recreating this step on social media platforms. Sadly, this emote was last seen in the Fortnite Item Shop around three years ago.

1) Rambunctious

The Rambunctious Fortnite emote was also one of the favorites in the community, as many players and fans tried recreating this iconic dance step on social media and in real life. Unfortunately, it has been three years since this iconic emote left the Fortnite Item Shop.

