5 Sweaty Fortnite skins that will strike fear in the heart of your opponents

Fortnite has been a prominent battle royale title for many years, and naturally, its community now boasts a plethora of sweaty players. Cosmetic items are the only viable way for veterans to showcase their experience and intimidate others.

As a result, some Fortnite skins are now solely used by sweaty/tryhard players. The casual userbase avoids engaging with the owners of these skins, as there's always a possibility that they'll end up getting eliminated.

From Manic to Skull Trooper, here are the five most sweaty Fortnite skins ever.

Most intimidating Fortnite skins ever

1) Skull Trooper

The Skull Trooper skin in Fortnite certainly belongs to the sweaty category because only a limited number of players own it.

Veterans who have been playing Fortnite since day one are proud owners of the original style of this outfit. It comes as no surprise that facing Skull Troopers is a nightmare for other players.

Interestingly, the Fortnite skin is banned in China for unusual reasons.

2) Aura

Aura first arrived in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, and unexpectedly became very popular among sweaty players. The skin is uncommon and is only available in the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks.

While casual players avoid spending their money on a simple skin like Aura, tryhards see it as the perfect disguise to hide their expertise and experience.

Players who love the Aura skin will be delighted to know that a Minty version of it is also arriving soon.

3) Renegade Raider

A list of sweaty Fortnite skins will always remain incomplete without the Renegade Raider. Originally introduced in Season 1, this skin is only owned by the most experienced and skilled Fortnite players.

Renegade Raider is one of the, if not the rarest, outfits in Fortnite. Clashing against players with this "OG" outfit is undoubtedly a risk that players should take at their own discretion.

The sweatiest thing about outfits such as the Renegade Raider is that they keep getting rarer with every new season.

4) Aerial Assault Trooper

Just like the Renegade Raider, the Aerial Assault Trooper has made this list because of its rarity. The "OG" skin was introduced in Season 1, and only a few of its owners still play Fortnite.

It is worth noting that the Aerial Assault Trooper is expected to return to Fortnite soon, but with a new style. Naturally, the original style of the outfit will remain sweaty and Epic Games won't take the risk of ruining that.

5) Manic

The Manic skin is used by sweaty players for the same reasons as Aura. Both the skins are so plain that no one expects pros/veterans to use them.

The Manic outfit is available in the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. It gained a lot of popularity when it arrived in SypherPK's bundle.

The Manic skin is often used by pro players, and the community fears battling them during matches.

Popular sweaty skins in Fortnite often change, as with every season, tryhards buy new skins that suit their playstyle. Regardless, the outfits mentioned above will never be unintimidating in Fortnite.

