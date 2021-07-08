5 times Fortnite copied features from other games

Fortnite could be considered a revolutionary in the gaming industry. They successfully revitalized the battle royale genre whilst also revolutionizing it and kickstarting it, in a sense.

There were battle royale games before Fortnite, so it definitely didn't start the genre. They did, however, give it its rise to prominence as the most popular gaming genre today. Everyone wants to make a battle royale, and Fortnite is the reason for that.

With that being said, Fortnite has definitely copied aspects from other games. A totally unique and unrelated game is hard to make and Fortnite hasn't claimed to have done that either. Still, they've borrowed aspects from some pretty successful games over the years.

Fortnite copied destiny pic.twitter.com/hOdIuoVqmW — 𝘙𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘳 the dumbass (@Cayde6Shill) June 5, 2021

5 times Fortnite copied other games

5. Marvel skins

This is nitpicking a little bit, but Marvel's Avengers has been one of the more popular releases in recent memory. While the game hasn't been recieved with fanfare from critics and even some players, it's still wildly popular. Its popularity comes off the strength of its brand: Marvel. Playing a game as the coolest superheroes on Earth is a pretty big draw and Fortnite figured that out later, too. They've gotten rather aggressive with the Marvel collaborations lately, but they've still been extremely successful.

Your savior is here!



Fortnite Crew Members, Loki has arrived. The July Crew Pack inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers is available now. pic.twitter.com/Tx5hXCNMbh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 1, 2021

4. Battle Royale

As mentioned, the Battle Royale genre was definitely aided by Fortnite. Still, they didn't get this idea from thin air. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was first and Fortnite pretty much took their game and made it colorful. They changed the game, but they didn't invent it.

Fortnite and PUBG. Image via BBC

3. Reboot vans

Reboot vans were added later in Chapter 1. This came almost directly as a response to the addition of a similar feature in Apex Legends, a rival battle royale. This was a great addition, but it didn't come from the Fortnite team.

Reboot vans. Image via The Verge

2. Crafting

The recent addition of crafting to Fortnite, whether it was crafting weapons in the Primal season or upgrading vehicles, came from one place: Minecraft. It's in the title, and Fortnite definitely got its inspiration from there. It's certainly not the same, but it's definitely the same concept.

Crafting table. Image via Sportskeeda

1. Building

Also from Minecraft, the premier feature of building has been a huge part of Fortnite. Rather than needing to hide or just shoot first and move, Fortnite allows the players to actually strategically build and play the game better. It's a great feature that has set it apart in the world of gaming, but it's not unique.

Fortnite building. Image via App Trigger

Were these good or bad additions to Fortnite?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod