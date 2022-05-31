6 common Fortnite stereotypes that are spot on

Fortnite is a game that allows the player to approach the game in multiple ways, especially now that Zero Build has been introduced. There are players who attack anyone and everyone they see, those who avoid conflict at all costs, and those who find themselves in the middle.

Stereotypes are generally wrong, and it's not usually advisable to use or believe them. However, in the case of a video game, it's generally harmless. Sometimes, they can be accurate, too. This especially applies to Fortnite since it's a game where groups of players indulge in certain common actions that make it easy to categorize them.

Loserfruit, a popular Fortnite player, came up with several different stereotypes that many players may find themselves relating to. Here are a few spot-on examples.

Fortnite stereotypes that are actually accurate and relatable

6) The "one-shot" guy

There are players who fight and lose to their enemies and try to help their teammates finish the job. This particular type of player will usually insist that the enemy they were fighting is "one shot," indicating that a teammate can easily come in and clean up the mess.

That is usually not the case. Rarely ever is someone actually just a single shot away from death. This type of player is convinced they are, though.

5) The insulter

This type of player is usually found in Solo mode, where no one else can hear them. They often find themselves in battles with players they feel are inferior to them and will not hesitate to say so. "You're actually bad" and "Dogwater" are among the terms and phrases thrown around a lot by this type of Fortnite gamer.

Even if they lose the fight, it's because of something inexplicable since the enemy the player lost to is clearly so inferior.

4) The creative trainer

Practice building (Image via Dropnite)

There's certainly some truth to the idea that training makes loopers better at the game. Players who have been playing for a while inevitably improve in terms of their in-game performance, even if it's just incrementally. Some players prefer not to improve so slowly, though. They like to spend hours in Creative building and editing to get better faster.

These trainers will more than likely ask their friends to engage in a 1v1 with them and to participate in build fights in Creative mode. Practice does make perfect, so it's hard to really fault them for trying to improve at the game.

3) The non-builder

Zero Build (Image via Epic Games)

Non-builders have been a part of the game for a long time. Even when building was the only main playlist mode available, there were players who built only when it was absolutely necessary. Even in battle, they'd try to hide behind a tree or in a bush instead of building themselves some protection.

These players are thrilled about the addition of Zero Build but still like to play regular Battle Royale.

In Zero Build, everyone plays the same way without building, but in Battle Royale, there can be an advantage to playing differently than everyone else.

2) Somebody help me

Reviving (Image via OrangeGuy on YouTube)

These players are often in trouble and would like nothing more than for their teammates to immediately help them. Even in intense combat situations, these players will start calling their teammates for help and won't stop until they've arrived or the battle is over. If that battle ends with the Fortnite player being knocked down, they'll start asking for someone to revive them immediately.

If they happen to be fully eliminated, the calls for someone to pick up the reboot card and head to a van will begin. Players with teammates like this will always be asked for help and will be expected to drop everything else and do so.

1) The loot goblin

Really good loot (Image via Hova on YouTube)

This type of Fortnite player cares about one thing and one thing only: their loadout. No matter what's going on, they'll look around the loot to see if there's anything they want first. They'll rush to beat others to the loot pile and will even disregard dying players to get the loot they want before anyone else can get their disgusting hands on it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

