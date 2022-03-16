6 former World Cup players that quit Fortnite

The Fortnite competitive scene sees hundreds of new players joining to compete and rise to win. These pros practice every day and try to gain experience in different combat scenarios and improve.

They showcase their final skills and hard work in tournaments that feature exciting prizes to be won, including cosmetics and even cash prizes. However, pros that were considered mainstream in-game and had a lot of recognition may not continue the game.

There could be several reasons that may lead to quitting the game. Here's counting down these players, despite their popularity, who participated in the Fortnite World Cup but still, later on, quit the game.

Top World Cup pros that don't play Fortnite anymore

1) Psalm

It was pretty shocking after seeing Psalm win about $2 million and quit the same game. The pro player barely made it into the qualifying round for the World Cup.

He then shook the entire audience by placing 2nd in the solo cup and winning about $1.8 Million. Psalm later posted a tweet about quitting for good and turning his focus to Valorant as he wanted to focus on the entirety of the gaming industry.

2) Zexrow

It has been estimated that ZexRow, individually, has quit and returned to Fortnite 5 times. He made a whopping $292,000 in the World Cup. However, it has been confirmed that he is, for the time being, has quit the looped Battle Royale and started playing Valorant more often.

3) Derox

Derox is well-known for being a team player because of his excellent comms. He and Itemm have dominated the Duos World Cup to their level best. It is still unclear why the duo quit the game after participating in the World Cup.

He stated that he didn't perform well in the past few days spent in Fortnite and only earned about $2,000 in 2019.

4) Crue

'Crue', also currently known as 'EVILPICKLERICK', placed 4th in the World Cup qualifiers, winning about $2.5K in total. He also made his name in the Week 2 Solo qualifiers by placing second, winning $8K in that and reaching a total of $51,000 in the cup.

Even after making such a statement in the pro community, he didn't continue the game.

5) Elevate

Elevate was at the pinnacle of being the best. He won a grand prize of $900k in one single event. After the official release of other games, he switched to play pro in those areas.

Fans have seen him active on his channel and on other current pros' channels, such as BenjyFishy, but there is little hope of his return.

6) Vinny1x

Vinny1x was ZexRow's World Cup duo and showed extraordinary skills. The pair passed for the World Cup on the last day of the qualifiers. The former pro continued his feat with ZexRow and placed 2nd in the first FNCS of chapter 2.

He quit as he had lost interest in Fortnite and started exploring other games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar