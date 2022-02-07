6 Fortnite pros who were banned from the game (2021 to 2022)

There has been progressive growth around the Fortnite community for ages. Loopers have seen the upliftment of the player base filled with content creators, streamers, professional players, etc. But with this growth, tracking of rules and guidelines comes into account.

Every match or event held inside the game has specific guidelines and rules that need to be followed by every individual player, regardless of their stature in the community. There have been various incidents where known pro players in-game have violated such terms, which ultimately resulted in them getting banned. Several main reasons, such as exploiting, hacking, excessive glitches, illegal work, etc., could get anyone banned.

Read on to know about six pro players who got under the ban hammer recently.

6 Fortnite pros who were banned in 2021-22

1) Zenon

One of the saddest and most valid bans that were made was of a young 9-year-old player Zenon. His ban came from a validity T&C check that he was not above the age of 13 to play competitive matches according to the game's guidelines. Epic mid-stream gave him a 4-year ban which only allows him to play Fortnite when he turns 13. Several pros were against this ban given to a kid and started the trend #freezenon on social media.

2) Wrigley

One of the most recent bans was made on an under-rated pro named "Wrigley," who was banned from mid-tournament sessions due to a violation of Epic's guidelines. The young player made an offensive tweet towards Epic Games CEO Donald Mustard. Epic is really sensitive to the community's treatment towards its management and staff working for Fortnite and doesn't tolerate public embarrassment or insults.

3) TakenedTV

A permanent ban was made for a pro player with the alias "TakenedTV" using unethical external software in the game. He used cheating software which provided him aimbot and soft-aim for his usage. He then further continued his corrupt methods in the game into his alt account. Later, Fortnite officials caught him red-handed and left the individual with no explanation or reasoning for his ban.

4) Kquid

Serpent @SerpentAU The real reason why Kquid was banned... The real reason why Kquid was banned... https://t.co/JXeG7rl2Oc

Kquid, one of the biggest pro 14-year-old Fortnite players, had a major downfall with his ban. He defamed his name and community even after winning the Fortnite championship "Grand Finale". Kquid, like other cheaters, was caught using exploits and hacks during his livestream. He was later banned from the game and destroyed the hopes of his own community that wished to follow in his footsteps.

5) Paperclip

BBG Calc @yungcalc guys im starting to think Paperclip didnt get banned for exitlag guys im starting to think Paperclip didnt get banned for exitlag https://t.co/TZVc1E8DAY

Paperclip had an iconic ban mid-stream during his NA-East Dreamhack Tournament. However, he was banned due to his previous activity with hacks that he had used in casual public matches. Due to this, Epic banned him instantly during the tournament and left the player in shock and confusion without regard to his previous actions.

6) Kez

Another mid-stream ban took place on a pro named Kez. While his trio were in the middle of the FNCS tournament, Kez got a direct hit with the ban hammer and was removed permanently from the game altogether. This caused a lot of commotion among his teammates as they had previously played tournaments with Kez and won cash prizes which were later on refunded. The ban on Kez not only affected him but his teammates who believed in him.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi